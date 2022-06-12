PM: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: Fall into the Fantastic World of Ravenlok Next Year with Game Pass (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Welcome to the wonderful world of Ravenlok! Whether you stumbled upon our reveal trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase or let your curious spirit lead you here, we are delighted to take you on a journey into a fairytale realm filled with unknown dangers, curious creatures and a delightful tale of self-discovery and strength.

Shall we begin? After stumbling upon a magical mirror, Ravenlok finds herself pulled away from reality and into a land shrouded in darkness, cursed by the corruption of the Caterpillar Queen. Seeking only to return home at first, she rises to the occasion by challenging fearsome foes and beastly bosses to save the fallen kingdom. Slash through sinister jesters in the Mask Mansion and burn down the Weeping Fungi in the mysterious Mushroom Forest in an unforgettable adventure.

In the grand finale of our voxel trilogy, we present to you a tale of creativity and wonder inspired by classic fables and fairytales. If you have played our previous titles like Echo Generation and Riverbond, you’ll find a similar thread in our signature 3D pixel look, whimsical charm, and heartfelt story that we strive to craft in our games.

Led by a young female protagonist, Ravenlok is a tale of empowerment, overcoming challenges and learning the confidence to walk your own destiny. With action-packed real time combat, face off against fantastical enemies and monstrous bosses in fast-paced arena-based fights. Immerse in a mystical atmosphere brought to life by a suspenseful soundtrack. Fall into the mirror with Ravenlok, to explore vivid forests, haunting castles, and more.

Ravenlok, an action-packed fable from Cococucumber, is a fairytale reimagining of a kingdom troubled by a corrupted queen and a young girl’s destiny to fulfill a dangerous prophecy. Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in early 2023, Ravenlok will also arrive on day one with Game Pass. Watch the Ravenlok reveal trailer above or visit the Xbox page for more information.