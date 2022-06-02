PM: Neue Inhalte für Just Dance 2022 ab sofort verfügbar (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 02. Juni 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass ein neues Inhalts-Update für Just Dance 2022, der neusten Iteration des Nummer 1 Musikvideospiel-Franchise aller Zeiten*, ab sofort verfügbar ist. Saison 2: Surreal bietet viele neue Inhalte, darunter exklusive Songs, Turniere und Happy Hours. Zusätzlich bringt das neue Update auch bekannte, von Fans geliebte, Titel mit sich, die nur über den Dance-on-Demand-Streaming-Service Just Dance Unlimited** zugänglich sind.

​Saison 2 gibt Spielenden die Möglichkeit, ihre Seele baumeln zu lassen und in Universen einzutauchen, die die Realität verdrehen. Teil 1 ist ab sofort verfügbar und beinhaltet zwei neue Songs und eine neue Playlist in Just Dance Unlimited:

Der zweite Teil wird ab dem 30. Juni in Just Dance Unlimited erhältlich sein und drei neue Tracks und drei Hits aus früheren Teilen von Just Dance enthalten:

Weitere Informationen zu Just Dance 2022, die Just Dance Controller App oder Just Dance Unlimited unter justdancegame.com. Die neusten Posts auf Twitter gibt es unter @justdancegame. Den Hashtag #JustDance2022 benutzen nicht vergessen!

​Diese Events sind für alle Besitzer von Just Dance 2022 auf Nintendo Switch™, der Xbox One-Familie einschließlich Xbox One X und Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 Pro, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 und Google Stadia verfügbar.

​*Quelle: NPD, GfK & GSD – August 2017

​** Mit einem laufenden Just Dance Unlimited-Abonnement für alle Besitzer von Just Dance 2022 verfügbar.

About Just Dance Unlimited

​With Just Dance Unlimited, get access to a diverse catalogue of more than 600 songs and exclusive new content every month, including international and local artists, along with great updates and community challenges all year long via Just Dance® 2022, Just Dance® 2021, and to over 400 songs via Just Dance® 2020, Just Dance® 2019, Just Dance® 2018, Just Dance® 2017 for the duration of your subscription. A 1-month free trial is available with each Just Dance 2022 copy. Internet connection required.

​About Just Dance Controller App

​The free Just Dance Controller App enables players to use their smartphone to play the game without any peripherals or added console cameras. Available on all platforms, the Just Dance® Controller App makes the game more accessible for current-gen and next-gen owners with its phone-scoring technology, which allows up to six players to dance without any additional accessories, available for free on iOS and Android™.

