PM: "Endling - Extinction is Forever" release date confirmed! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 2nd June 2022

​We promised you an awesome "Endling - Extinction is Forever" - and we promised it very, very soon. Well, we at HandyGames tend to fulfill our promises.

The confirmed release date for "Endling - Extinction is Forever":

July 19th, 2022

And, as we also tend to up the ante, we will give you a steep pre-order discount!

Save 10% off the final retail price of $ 29.99 | € 29.99 | £ 24.99 if you order right now! This offer won't last forever, though.

"Get Endling - Extinction is Forever" now on:

Microsoft Store:https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p42dsxnccdg

PlayStation Store:https://store.playstation.com/concept/10001440

Nintendo Store:https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/Endling-Extinction-is-Forever

Steam:https://store.steampowered.com/app/898890

GOG:https://www.gog.com/game/endling_extinction_is_forever

Epic:https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/endling-extinction-is-forever

Additionally, you can get a boxed retail version of the game, ideal for collectors. We use a more eco-friendly cardboard box with fewer plastics for the PC-version. ​

​The boxed version will be available for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation4.

​Order your box onAmazon!

Humanity is to blame

Coming June 5th is also World Environment Day - a perfect reminder for us that we need to stop destroying the planet. As you can very well imagine, the core idea behind "Endling - Extinction is Forever" is its ability to teach something to its players by providing them with new knowledge, presenting pressing problems, and raising awareness in a unique way.

"Endling - Extinction is Forever" confronts the player with elements of environmental change as a part of its narrative. No one is safe from extinction – and humanity is to blame. The game has the potential to reinforce and increase some facets of environmental consciousness by visualizing the impact of human activity on ecosystems in a novel way.

Features:

Get the "Endling - Extinction is Forever" presskit here!

About Herobeat Studios

Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team is composed of former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. The team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

Weiterlesen