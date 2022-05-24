PM: "Townsmen" gets a new Lord and Liege (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany 24th May 2022

Why Netflix?

Netflix, as well as HandyGames, loves games. And Netflix loves entertaining its members. That’s why they are bringing exclusive mobile games - with no ads or microtransactions - to their members around the world. And we do have awesome premium mobile games - so, what better collaboration than offering our games to the leading streaming entertainment service.

Do we betray all our loyal Townsmen mobile Fans?

No, certainly not. On the contrary. You DO have an active Netflix subscription, don't you? Then you will get our premium game "NETFLIX Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt" ​ instead of paying extra hard-earned money for a premium mobile game.And Yes, that means every profile on your account (with the exception of kids profiles). Simply download the game through the Netflix mobile app and play away! Just like gaming is supposed to be.

​Let the games begin! To find out more, check out Netflix's newsroom!

About "NETFLIX Townsmen - A Kindom Rebuilt":

"NETFLIX Townsmen - A Kindom Rebuilt" is a city builder set in medieval times. Grow your tiny village into a grand medieval empire with a thriving economy and happy villagers. Find spots for mining ore, harvest the crops of your farms, and collect coins as taxes from your folk. Build jousting grounds, taverns, and marketplaces and beautify your city with impressive statues, magnificent monuments, and lush gardens. As you do so, be aware of dangers: bandits are never far away, looking to plunder and pillage peaceful towns. So don’t forget to construct barracks, guard towers and recruit brave soldiers to protect your citizens from harm, too. You rule the entire empire from your castle, and make sure your inhabitants have fun, stay happy and remain safe.

Features:

• City-building gameplay set in medieval times

• Complex economy sim and deep production chains

• Over 150 different town and production buildings

• Seasons and weather effects that influence gameplay

• Citizens have their own daily routines with different demands

• The overarching “town level” brings player progression for every single deed – you’ll be a better sovereign each time you play the game ​

• Devastating disasters like fire, disease, drought, and many more

• 26 diverse scenarios and challenging tasks

• Unrestricted endless mode on 24 maps

• Optional military feature with soldiers and bandits

• New townie language for livelier interactions and available in 11 languages (6 more coming soon)

• Full controller support

