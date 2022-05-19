PM: Endling - Extinction is forever (Handy Games)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 161788 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

19. Mai 2022 - 15:00
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 19th May 2022
​According to a recent survey of 400 biologists conducted byNew York'sAmerican Museum of Natural History, nearly 70% believe that the Earth is currently in the early stages of human-caused mass extinction. One biologist estimated that if current rates of human destruction of the biosphere continue, one-half of all plant and animal species of life on earth will be extinct in 100 years.
​Today, more than 28.000 animal species on our planet are threatened with extinction. Thousands of species - rhinos, lions, tigers, seals, and bears - are jeopardized by pollution, illegal poaching, wars, and the ever-increasing loss of their natural habitats.

Now imagine that humanity has driven one of the most adaptable creatures in the animal kingdom - the fox - to extinction. As the last fox on Earth, you are fighting for survival in search of the rare sources of food which are left in a dying world. But you are not searching for food for yourself alone. Your clumsy cubs are waiting eagerly for your return in the safety of the shelter. Until that faithful day, when something or someone wakes one of the young foxes…

Can you give this Endling a last glimmer of hope?

We will not be able to release "Endling - Extinction is forever" this Spring because we want you to have the best possible version of the game. It is going to be awesome. Thus, we have to postpone the release a tiny bit. We promise:

Endling - Extinction is forever is coming very soon!

​To make up for it, we decided - as some voices from the community already suggested - to have a boxed retail version of the game. We use a more eco-friendly cardboard box with fewer plastics for the PC-version. ​

The boxed version will be available for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.
​Order your box on Amazon!

Digital copies are of course available soon on:

Microsoft Store: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p42dsxnccdg

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/898890

GOG: https://www.gog.com/game/endling_extinction_is_forever

Epic: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/endling-extinction-is-forever

Features:

About Herobeat Studios
​Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team is composed of former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. The team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

Read more

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test