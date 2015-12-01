PM: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Charlotte Major startet am 16. Mai (Ubisoft News)

12. Mai 2022
Düsseldorf, DEUTSCHLAND, 12. Mai 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass das Six Charlotte Major, eines der größten internationalen E-Sport-Events in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege, am 16. Mai beginnt und bis zum 22. Mai laufen wird.

Alternativ steht das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit. ​ ​Am 16. Mai um 15:45 Uhr CEST werden unter https://rainbow6.com/live die besten 16 Teams aus dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, Europa, Nordamerika und Lateinamerika im ersten Six Major der Rainbow Six E-Sports Saison 2022 gegeneinander antreten. Die teilnehmenden Teams haben alle dasselbe Ziel, sich den Titel, das Preisgeld und die Punkte für die Globale Rangliste für eine Qualifikation an dem Six Invitational 2023 zu sichern. Darum wollen sich die Teams auf der weltweiten Bühne beweisen und versprechen eine spannende Show für die Zuschauer online sowie auch für die Fans vor Ort zu liefern. ​ ​Rainbow Six Siege Fans können sich freuen, denn das Six Charlotte Major öffnet seine Tore vom 20. bis zum 22. Mai für die Öffentlichkeit, wobei strenge Hygienerichtlinien eingehalten werden. Die Veranstaltung bietet mehrere Aktivitäten vor Ort, wie beispielsweise ein Treffen mit Profiteams und Messestände, an denen die neuen Inhalte von Rainbow Six Siege vorgestellt werden. Zudem wird es ein Enthüllungspanel geben, bei dem die Details zur zweiten Saison von Jahr Sieben des Spiels enthüllt werden.

Hier sind die Teams, die an dem Six Charlotte Major teilnehmen werden:

Von der Asien-Pazifik Liga:

Von der Europäischen Liga:

Von der Nordamerikanischen Liga:

Von der Lateinamerikanischen Liga:

Weitere Details zum Six Charlotte Major, wie zum Beispiel Details zum Wettbewerbsformat, Zeitpläne, Watchpartys, Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsmaßnahmen, Twitch Drops und mehr, sind im Event Guide zu finden: https://rainbow6.com/CharlotteMajor2022Guide.

Mehr Informationen zu Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six E-Sports gibt es unter: http://www.rainbow6.com/esports. ​ ​Die offiziellen Social-Media Kanäle gibt es unter: https://twitter.com/R6esports und https://instagram.com/R6esports. ​ ​Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home ​ ​About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program  ​Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.  

