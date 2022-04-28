PM: "This Is the President" coming to mobile soon! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, 28th April 2022

​Having a distinct social media platform as the POTUS is a must-have on your mobile device. Another go-to app for the ruler of tomorrow would be "This Is the President"! This game teaches you how to be a proper politician. And it is coming to your mobile device on May 10th, 2022! ​

"This Is the President" will come to the App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store.

"This Is the President" is a story-driven mixture of adventure, strategy, and management. In the year 2020, you are elected to be the President of the United States of America. To escape justice for your past crimes as a shady multi-millionaire businessman, you need to ratify Amendment 28 which would grant lifetime immunity to any President.

There’s only one way out. Change the fabric of the Constitution of the United States by persuading, blackmailing, bribing, and bullying a large part of the political system into granting you lifelong immunity.

About "This Is the President":

Weiterlesen