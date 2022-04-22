PM: Crytek makes global work-from-home option permanent (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Frankfurt (Germany), April 22nd, 2022 – Crytek, winner of the "Best Live Game" at the German Computer Game Awards 2022, is pleased to announce that the company has adopted a remote work option for employees who prefer it.

The Covid pandemic led Crytek to support its staff to work from home wherever possible. Development on games including the award-winning Hunt: Showdown and the recently announced Crysis 4 stayed on track, keeping pace with Crytek's pre-pandemic game productions. After engaging with employees about how they wish to work going forward, Crytek is pleased to confirm that remote work will continue to be an option for current and future colleagues. Staff can also opt to work from Crytek's state-of-the-art offices on a full-time or part-time basis.

"Our success is down to our talented people. Many of our colleagues expressed their desire to continue to work from home, so we're happy to support their wishes," said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli. "We're proud to be an international team and have always sought to recruit the best talent from around the world to our studios. With the new work-from-home policy, we hope to make it easier for the world's finest developers to join us as we scale up the award-winning Hunt: Showdown and build the future of the Crysis franchise."

Staff currently working from home represent XX% of Crytek's workforce, with remote working already supported in the USA, India, Brazil, China, the Philippines, and across Europe. Employees and candidates whose role qualifies for the work from home option may live wherever they wish in the world, as long as they have a reliable internet connection. Those who prefer the benefits of working from an office on a full-time or part-time basis can work from Crytek's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, or its studio in Istanbul, Turkey.

Crytek has ambitious plans for its core franchises and its powerful game development platform, CRYENGINE, and has over 100 open positions across all disciplines. Only those roles which require the use of exclusive in-house technology or positions where remote work would impact critical systems necessitate working from Crytek's studios.

