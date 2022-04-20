PM: 22 years! Here's to never growing up - nonetheless growing bigger (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, 20th April 2022

HandyGames turns 22 years today. A lot happened since the company was established in April 2000. We have been steadily evolving our company and portfolio to publish and produce award-winning titles for cutting-edge consoles, PC, and VR (check out Townsmen VR), as well as premium mobile games from great teams around the world.

Always on track towards lasting growth, we have significantly expanded our office space to create room for up to 120 colleagues in our HQ alone and look forward to continuing to successfully shape the future of the international games industry as a sustainable employer. Only yesterday we announced funding for a still undisclosed project in the amount of EUR 1.4 Million.

Now as we have just achieved a crucial corporate milestone of becoming over 100 strong, we like to celebrate this occasion on that special day with our loyal fans!

So, we're hosting a pretty massive sale over nearly all available platforms! Check it out and save up to 90% (Yes, you read that right!):

Sale on Steam

Sale on iOS

Sale on GooglePlay

Sale on Epic

Sale on Samsung

Sale on Nintendo

And there's a lot of awesome stuff still in the pipeline! Keep your eyes open!

