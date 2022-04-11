PM: Schlagt bei den Frühlingsangeboten im Handel zu! (Sony Playstation Blog)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS
Seid ihr bereit für euer nächstes Lieblingsspiel? Dank der Frühlingsangebote im stationären Handel könnt ihr gemütlich in den Regalen stöbern und tolle Spiele ab 9,99 Euro ergattern. Teil der großen Rabattaktion sind zahlreiche PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 Games.
Freut euch auf Dimensionssprünge mit Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart und wundervolle Landschaften in Ghost of Tsushima. Schwungvolle Action ist sogar zwei Mal in den Frühlingsangeboten vertreten, denn ihr könnt euch Marvel’s Spider-Man und Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales mit einem besonderen Rabatt sichern. Und wenn ihr unbedingt wissen möchtet, wie sich die Reise von Ellie in The Last of Us Part II entwickelt, solltet ihr jetzt unbedingt zuschlagen.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ghost of Tsushima: Director´s Cut
Death Stranding: Director´s Cut
Demon’s Souls
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Nioh Collection
The Last of Us Part II
Nioh 2
Ghost of Tsushima
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Marvel’s Spider-Man