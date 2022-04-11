PM: Schlagt bei den Frühlingsangeboten im Handel zu! (Sony Playstation Blog)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 156658 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

11. April 2022 - 11:15 — vor 50 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Seid ihr bereit für euer nächstes Lieblingsspiel? Dank der Frühlingsangebote im stationären Handel könnt ihr gemütlich in den Regalen stöbern und tolle Spiele ab 9,99 Euro ergattern. Teil der großen Rabattaktion sind zahlreiche PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 Games.

Freut euch auf Dimensionssprünge mit Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart und wundervolle Landschaften in Ghost of Tsushima. Schwungvolle Action ist sogar zwei Mal in den Frühlingsangeboten vertreten, denn ihr könnt euch Marvel’s Spider-Man und Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales mit einem besonderen Rabatt sichern. Und wenn ihr unbedingt wissen möchtet, wie sich die Reise von Ellie in The Last of Us Part II entwickelt, solltet ihr jetzt unbedingt zuschlagen.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ghost of Tsushima: Director´s Cut

Death Stranding: Director´s Cut

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Nioh Collection

Ghost of Tsushima: Director´s Cut

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Marvel’s Spider-Man

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test