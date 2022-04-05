PM: Hunt: Showdown wins "Best Live Game" at The German Computer Game Awards 2022 (Crytek)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 155953 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

5. April 2022 - 19:30 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hunt: Showdown recently celebrated its fourth anniversary and regularly adds new content and events to serve its growing fanbase of players around the world. The award follows a year in which the game added a new map, DeSalle, Twitch Drops events, new Legendary Hunters, weapons, and more.

"It's wonderful to receive this award, and we'd like to thank the remarkable Hunt: Showdown Community for their support and feedback, which helps us continually improve the game experience," said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer at Crytek. "The award is deserved recognition for the passionate and talented teams at Crytek who have taken the game from strength to strength since launch“.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It's not just the creatures who are a threat—it's every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt's quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test