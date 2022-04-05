PM: Hunt: Showdown wins "Best Live Game" at The German Computer Game Awards 2022 (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Hunt: Showdown recently celebrated its fourth anniversary and regularly adds new content and events to serve its growing fanbase of players around the world. The award follows a year in which the game added a new map, DeSalle, Twitch Drops events, new Legendary Hunters, weapons, and more.

"It's wonderful to receive this award, and we'd like to thank the remarkable Hunt: Showdown Community for their support and feedback, which helps us continually improve the game experience," said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer at Crytek. "The award is deserved recognition for the passionate and talented teams at Crytek who have taken the game from strength to strength since launch“.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.

