PM: One Hand Clapping out on Next Generation consoles! (Handy Games)

Los Angeles, USA / Giebelstadt, Germany, 5th April 2022 As of now the critically acclaimed One Hand Clapping is available for Microsoft Xbox Series X|S and Sony PlayStation 5. Gamers of the next-gen consoles now can experience the brand new native next-gen versions in their full glory.

Feel your noise!

Especially the PlayStation 5 version will add a whole new level of immersion to the innovative singing game. The goal was the extended support of the DualSense Controller so that players of the PS5 version experience a greater immersion during gameplay. We added unique DualSense Controller supporting effects to the game to enhance the player’s immersion as much as possible and to add to thedramaticmusical experience.

You can for example feel the individual steps while the character moves through the world. They feel different depending on the nature of the surface that’s being walked on. For example, sand, water, jumping, or bouncing off flowers like a trampoline. Perceive the ponderosity of pillars being positioned out of the player's path. The noticed sensation of the DualSense Controller's vibrations is so finely tuned that one can distinguish a metallic object from stone or sand. Sense the squishiness of mushrooms as you jump on them, notice drops of rain as they fall and feel the growth of vines as they sprout. Check out the trailer to get a feeling for the haptic sensation of the PlayStation 5 version of One Hand Clapping.

And yes, if you already own the PS4 version of the game, you can download the upgraded version to your next-gen console for free! Your Xbox Series X|S makes use of the "Smart Delivery"-feature. No extra steps are required from you.

One Hand Clapping is available on Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for an SRP of $ 14.99 | € 14.99 | £ 12.49.

About One Hand Clapping:

One Hand Clappingis an innovative vocal game that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical universe from eternal silence. A unique game that helps you to feel more comfortable and confident while singing. The game is definitely not roguelike and takes you by the hand so you can develop a stronger connection with your voice. Now, plug in your microphone or grab your mobile device and begin singing your song!

About Bad Dream Games:

Bad Dream Games was formed in 2018, after the viral success of theOne Hand Clappingdemo, a student-made project from the University of Southern California.Bad Dream Games are creating new ways to play. The US studio makes games that fuel creativity and engage players beyond just the limits of their controller, and it all starts right now withOne Hand Clapping.

