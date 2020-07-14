PM: One Hand Clapping out on Next Generation consoles! (Handy Games)

PC Switch XOne PS4 iOS Android
Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 155863 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

5. April 2022 - 15:00 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Los Angeles, USA / Giebelstadt, Germany, 5th April 2022 As of now the critically acclaimed One Hand Clapping is available for Microsoft Xbox Series X|S and Sony PlayStation 5. Gamers of the next-gen consoles now can experience the brand new native next-gen versions in their full glory.

Feel your noise!

Especially the PlayStation 5 version will add a whole new level of immersion to the innovative singing game. The goal was the extended support of the DualSense Controller so that players of the PS5 version experience a greater immersion during gameplay. We added unique DualSense Controller supporting effects to the game to enhance the player’s immersion as much as possible and to add to thedramaticmusical experience.

You can for example feel the individual steps while the character moves through the world. They feel different depending on the nature of the surface that’s being walked on. For example, sand, water, jumping, or bouncing off flowers like a trampoline. Perceive the ponderosity of pillars being positioned out of the player's path. The noticed sensation of the DualSense Controller's vibrations is so finely tuned that one can distinguish a metallic object from stone or sand. Sense the squishiness of mushrooms as you jump on them, notice drops of rain as they fall and feel the growth of vines as they sprout. Check out the trailer to get a feeling for the haptic sensation of the PlayStation 5 version of One Hand Clapping.

And yes, if you already own the PS4 version of the game, you can download the upgraded version to your next-gen console for free! Your Xbox Series X|S makes use of the "Smart Delivery"-feature. No extra steps are required from you.

One Hand Clapping is available on Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for an SRP of $ 14.99 | € 14.99 | £ 12.49.

About One Hand Clapping:

One Hand Clappingis an innovative vocal game that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical universe from eternal silence. A unique game that helps you to feel more comfortable and confident while singing. The game is definitely not roguelike and takes you by the hand so you can develop a stronger connection with your voice. Now, plug in your microphone or grab your mobile device and begin singing your song!

About Bad Dream Games:

Bad Dream Games was formed in 2018, after the viral success of theOne Hand Clappingdemo, a student-made project from the University of Southern California.Bad Dream Games are creating new ways to play. The US studio makes games that fuel creativity and engage players beyond just the limits of their controller, and it all starts right now withOne Hand Clapping.

Download our officialOne Hand ClappingPress Kit here!

Read more

0 Kudos
Mitarbeit
schlammonster
One Hand Clapping
Action
Jump-and-run
nicht vorhanden
3
Bad Dream Games
Handy-Games
14.07.2020 (Stadia Early Access) • 10.06.2021 (Steam Early Access) • 14.12.2021 (PC, Playstation 4, iOS, Android, Switch, Xbox One) • 05.04.2022 (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X)
Link
0.0
AndroidiOSPCPS4PS5SwitchXOneXbox X
News
Screenshots
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test