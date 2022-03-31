PM: Crytek stars join Hunt: Showdown's cast of Legendary Hunters (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

The new Legendary Hunters available for a limited time only are:

Each character arrives with their unique roster of skills to bring new gameplay options to players. Post-human warrior Prophet comes equipped with the devastating abilities of the Nanosuit, including Strength, Speed, and Cloaking abilities. Roman soldier Marius Titus brings his sword to gunfights in the bayou. From the Climb, "Climber" can access places other Hunters simply cannot, providing new tactical advantages. Finally, baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, Laika, becomes the first playable dinosaur in the game.

Watch the video to see the latest Legendary Hunters in action. Head to the bayou to use their different skills to banish supernatural monsters and secure those all-important bounties.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It's not just the creatures who are a threat—it's every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt's quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.