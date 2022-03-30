PM: Chicken Police out on Next Generation consoles! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Eger, Hungary / Giebelstadt, Germany, 30th March 2022

As of today, users of the next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can experience the brand new native next-gen versions of the poultry centred film-noir adventure game Chicken Police - Paint it RED!

And it will not just be a mere port of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Versions, but we did make use of all the nifty gadgets the next-gen consoles have to offer - especially the PlayStation 5.

Right in the feels!

On PlayStation 5, we call it the "Chicken Police PS5 Haptics Integration Experience"! Our goal was to have extended support for the DualSense Controller so that players of the PS5 version experience the gameplay in a completely new way. We added more than 30 unique effects for the DualSense Controller, including the use of adaptive triggers and precise vibrations, to the game and every cutscene in the game comes with unique haptic feedback.

Check out the trailer below to see how cluckin' awesome the game looks AND feels on PlayStation 5.

And yes, if you already own the PS4 version of the game, you can download the upgraded version to your next-gen console for free! Your Xbox Series X|S makes use of the "Smart Delivery"-feature. No extra steps are required from you.

"Chicken Police - Paint it RED!" is available on Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for USD 19.99 | EUR 19.99 | GBP 15.99

About Chicken Police - Paint it RED!

Chicken Police - Paint it RED!is a story and dialogue-heavy game combining elements of the visual novel and classic adventure genres. There will be more than 30 characters to talk to, with some requiring you to apply fierce interrogation tactics. Collect tons of clues, evidence and sensitive personal information from the shady characters of Clawville to be used ruthlessly against them!

About "The Wild Gentlemen"

"The Wild Gentlemen" is an independent game studio, working on their artistic game: Chicken Police, the "Orwellesque Buddycop Noir Adventure". The team is based in Hungary and consists of six core members and four part-time contributors. Some team members have worked on projects like The Witcher 3, Call of Duty WWII, Warhammer: Mark of Chaos, the Crysis series, Haegemonia, or Ryse: Son of Rome. While individually, most of them have been active members of the games industry for over a decade,Chicken Police - Paint it RED!is their first joint project.

Get our Chicken Police press kit here!

