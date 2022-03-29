PM: Reebok und Ubisoft verkünden exklusive Schuhkollektion für Just Dance (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 29. März 2022 – Ubisoft und Reebok gaben heute das Erscheinen einer besonderen Schuhkollektion für Just Dance® bekannt. Diese Kollektion erweckt die exklusive Reebok-Map aus Just Dance 2022 zum Leben und zeigt vier Coach-Avatare, die von Kopf bis Fuß in Reebok gekleidet sind und Spieler:innen ermutigen, ihr Fitnessziel zu erreichen.

Nach einer erfolgreichen Zusammenarbeit mit Ubisoft für Assassin’s Creed®Valhalla kommt es nun zu einer erneuten Kooperation der beiden Marken, um das gemeinsame Ziel von Gesundheit und Wellness durch Just Dance, die Nummer 1 unter den Musikvideospielen*, zu fördern.

Diese exklusive Kollektion umfasst vier Schuhmodelle für Erwachsene und eines für Kinder – allesamt kultige Styles aus den Bereichen Fitness und Lifestyle, die mit einzigartigen Farbgebungen aufgewertet wurden, um die hohe Energie der spaßigen und besonderen Just Dance-Map widerzuspiegeln:

Die Kollektion ist ab heute exklusiv auf den Reebok-Webseiten erhältlich.

„My Way“ von Domino Saints in Just Dance 2022 repräsentiert die Zusammenarbeit mit Reebok und ist ab sofort auf Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 4, PlayStation 5®, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Stadia erhältlich.

