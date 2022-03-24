PM: Need some time off on an island? (Handy Games)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 154263 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

24. März 2022 - 15:15
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, March 24th, 2022
It's been a long way getting here, but it was definitely worth the wait. After the last major update that included more maps, more buildings and more of basically everything we upped the ante and fell into a dash short before the finishing line.
Now with the final update and release, Townsmen VR even got a sandbox mode and is better than ever. A unique one-of-a-kind VR game that lets you control the fate of your settlers. Build, crawl, explore, pet, pick, throw and fight - it's time to get your hands dirty.

Get Townsmen VR for Steam here!

Coming very soon to Oculus Store and to HTC Viveport.

What's it all about?

Start small and expand your might over a world of 13 different islands and archipelagos. Filled to the brim with exciting features, gizmos, and things to lay your virtual hands on. Build more than 20 unique buildings and upgrade them. Immerse yourself in a thrilling story with many exciting quests and a sandbox mode that will provide you with endless hours of fun!

Let me show you its features:

Get the Townsmen VR presskit here!

Weiterlesen

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test