PM: New live event "Traitor's Moon: The Dark is Rising" launches for Hunt: Showdown (Crytek)

For 21 days until April 14th, the "Traitor's Moon: The Dark Is Rising" live event offers players rewards for completing challenges, solving clues, looting corpses, and smashing effigies. A range of new stackable boosters are available for players to accelerate their progress, and new stories about a sinister plan for the manipulation of the corruption in the bayou will be revealed. A new DLC pack, "The Meridian Turncoat," offers players a new Legendary Hunter and Legendary Weapons to help them lead the charge for rewards during the event.

Players can unlock early access to four new weapons – the Scottfield Brawler, Berthier Riposte, Caldwell Model 92, and Winfield Model 93 - and further rewards include new Legendary Skins for weapons and equipment. The four weapons in Early Access won't be made available for at least twenty days after the event, so now's a great time to play and slay with these guns first.

Launching alongside the Traitor's Moon Live Event is The Meridian Turncoat DLC. The pack includes "Turncoat," a new Legendary Hunter who was sent to war but found himself falsely accused of being a traitor after being the sole survivor of an ambush. Cast out from his former life as a soldier, and with his mind set on revenge, he headed to Louisiana to join the American Hunter's Association. The new DLC Pack also includes two Legendary Weapons, a pair of Dolch 96 pistols named Crossfire and Ambush, plus a new Legendary Ammo Crate – Red Cask. This new DLC is available now on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation stores for $9.99/ €9.99/£9.99/

The in-game store also has special offers running for the duration of the live event. The "Traitor's Moon Event Bundle" features a new Legendary Choke Bomb, "Cicada," 1000 Event Points, and a 24 Hours Chary's Contract at a 15% discount. The Cicada is also available to purchase separately. A new Loyalty Bonus offers players 800 Blood Bonds – Hunt's in-game currency – if players complete the event by unlocking all rewards, purchase an event-related item from the in-game store, and buy The Meridian Turncoat, the new event DLC. As a special offer, PC players can also buy an event bundle which includes the base came plus four DLCs for up to 56% off in total.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the latest live event and the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It's not just the creatures who are a threat—it's every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt's quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything. Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com