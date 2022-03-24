PM: Far Cry® 6 ab sofort im Free Weekend spielbar (Ubisoft News)

24. März 2022
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 24. März 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass Far Cry® 6 ab sofort und bis zum 27. März kostenlos auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, sowie auf Windows PC im Epic Games Store und im Ubisoft Store spielbar ist. Spieler:innen können außerdem Ubisoft+ auf PC, Stadia und Amazon Luna* abonnieren.

Neue Spieler:innen haben vollen Zugriff auf das Basisspiel, sowie alle kostenlosen Erweiterungen, die bis jetzt veröffentlicht wurden. Dabei ist alles im Koop spielbar. Diejenigen, welche die Insel Yara in Far Cry 6 weiter erforschen wollen, werden ihren Spielfortschritt behalten und können einen Rabatt auf das Spiel und den Season Pass in Anspruch nehmen:

Seit der weltweiten Veröffentlichung am 7. Oktober 2021 hat Far Cry 6 neue Sondereinsätze, kostenlose Danny Trejo und Rambo Crossover-Missionen, sowie drei große herunterladbare Episoden als Teil des Season Passes: Vaas: Wahnsinn, Pagan: Kontrolle, und Joseph: Zusammenbruch, hinzugefügt.

Neueste Informationen zu einem neuen Sondereinsatz gibt es jetzt unter folgendem Link:

Weitere Informationen zuFar Cry 6gibt es unter:ubisoft.com/de-de/game/far-cry/far-cry-6

Bis zum 31. März, 11 Uhr läuft im offiziellenUbisoft Store der Spring Sale, in welchem eine Vielfalt des breit gefächerten Sortiments um bis zu 75 % rabattiert ist. Außerdem können alle mit dem Code FRESH15 zusätzliche 15 % Rabatt auf den Warenkorb erhalten.

*Ubisoft+ auf Stadia und Luna setzen den Multi Access-Plan und eine Account-Verbindung voraus. Regionale Restriktionen gelten.

**Preisangabe bereits abzüglich der 15 % Rabatt mit dem Code FRESH15

About Far Cry 6:
Led by Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6 is an open-world first-person shooter that plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. On the island of Yara, President Antón Castillo vows to restore his nation to its former glory while grooming his son Diego to follow in his footsteps. Yet, paradise comes at a cost and enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t follow his vision. Players will take up the cause to liberate Yara as Dani Rojas – a local Yaran and military drop out – tries to escape Yara but ends up joining revolutionary group, Libertad. As Dani, players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of “resolver” guerrilla combat, Far Cry style, with the most creative and innovative arsenal yet.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

