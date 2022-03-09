PM: Ubisoft startet den Aufruf zur Bewerbung für die siebte Saison des Entrepreneur Lab Programms (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 9. März 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute den Bewerbungsstart für die siebte Saison des Ubisoft Entrepreneur Lab Programms bekannt. In dieser Saison konzentriert sich das Start-Up-Programm von Ubisoft auf zwei Hauptbereiche: Web3 und Positive Impact Entertainment. Bewerbungen sind für Start-Ups weltweit bis Ende März möglich.

Das Programm wird vom Strategic Innovation Lab von Ubisoft geleitet. Es hat die Mission, die Zukunft zu antizipieren und Ubisoft dabei zu helfen, sich auf diese vorzubereiten. Das Programm unterstützt innovative Start-Ups, die Produkte und Dienstleistungen entwickeln, welche das Potenzial haben, die Unterhaltungsindustrie zu verändern. Das Entrepreneur Lab Programm bietet ein einzigartiges Kooperationsmodell, welches auf gegenseitigem Engagement und Wissensaustausch basiert. Die Start-Ups haben Zugang zu einem breiten Spektrum an Experten bei Ubisoft.

In dieser Saison wird das Ubisoft Entrepreneur Lab Programm zwei Bereiche abdecken:

Start-Ups, die ein Projekt einreichen möchten, welches sich mit den Themen der neuen Saison befasst, können sich bis Ende März über diesen Link bewerben. Ausgewählte Start-Ups wird ein Arbeitsplatz in Station F, dem größten Start-Up-Campus der Welt, geboten.

About Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab
The mission of the Strategic Innovation Lab is to help Ubisoft anticipate the future. Both a think-tank and a do-tank, the Lab analyzes emerging technological, business and societal trends in order to identify opportunities for innovation. The team also develops prototypes and pilot projects to explore new areas, in collaboration with internal and external partners. This exploratory role allows Ubisoft to get a head start in identifying innovative ideas and assessing their potential, before eventually integrating them into the company on a larger scale

