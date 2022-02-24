PM: Brawlhalla – Snake Eyes und Storm Shadow aus G.I. JOE schließen sich dem Kampf an (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 23. Februar 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute in Zusammenarbeit mit HASBRO Inc. bekannt, dass Snake Eyes und Storm Shadow aus G.I. JOE nun als Epic Crossovers in Brawlhalla spielbar sind. Ihre Ankunft in Brawlhalla läutet auch den Beginn eines neuen In-Game Events ein, welches eine neue Karte für den Showdown Spielmodus mit sich bringt: Arashikage Dojo. Dort haben Spieler:innen 3 Minuten Zeit, um den höchsten Highscore zu erhalten, während sie Fallen ausweichen und ihre Gegner ausschalten.

Der Trailer zum Epic Crossover kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden.

Zwei neue G.I. JOE Charaktere:

Jedes Epic Crossover ist für 300 Mammoth Münzen im In-Game-Store erhältlich. Zusätzlich zu den neuen Epic Crossovers und der Karte gibt es mit dem Event sechs neue Avatare, die das G.I. Joe Logo, Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, Timber, das Cobra-Symbol und einen animierten Avatar mit Cobra Commander zeigen. Alle Brawlhalla x G.I. JOE Crossover-Inhalte werden auch nach dem Ende des Events kaufbar und spielbar sein.

Brawlhalla wurde von Blue Mammoth entwickelt und ist ein Free-to-Play Plattform-Kampfspiel, mit mittlerweile über 80 Millionen Spieler:innen. Es führt die Spieler:innen in einen Kampf um Ruhm und Ehre in den Hallen von Walhalla. Man kann aus über 50 einzigartigen Charakteren wählen und im Einzel- oder Koop-Modus online und lokal gegen Andere antreten. Brawlhalla unterstützt plattformübergreifendes Spielen zwischen Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™ PlayStation®4 und PlayStation®5, PC, iOS- und Android-Geräten. Die Spieler:innen können alle Online-Matchmaking-Aktivitäten gemeinsam spielen und individuell anpassen.

Weitere Informationen zu Brawlhalla gibt es unter brawlhalla.com

Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home

