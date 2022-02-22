PM: Hunt: Showdown celebrates its 4th anniversary (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Now has never been a better time to join more than 3.5 million unique players, a number that is continuing to grow year-on-year.

The bayou is a strange and dangerous place, just ask the 1,595 people killed by doors or 276 killed by horses, and everyone’s invited to join the anniversary celebrations by hunting down bounties – and each other.

To mark reaching four-years-old, Hunt: Showdown will be thanking current players and welcoming new ones with some special content, a Twitch Drops campaign, an anniversary sale and some new branding.

Fatih Özbayram, Interim Game Director for Hunt: Showdown, said: “The whole team has worked really hard over the past four years to make Hunt a special experience for everyone. Every match tells a unique story, and that’s why people come back to the bayou again and again.

“We’re constantly looking to keep the game fresh with updated content and events – over the past year we’ve added a new map and new boss, and held events including Light the Shadow and As the Crow Flies – and we can’t do that without our amazing and welcoming community. By putting players first and listening to what they want from Hunt, we’re able to create a gaming experience that is truly special.”

The Twitch Drops campaign, which includes four Legendary Weapons and a Legendary Hunter, starts tomorrow (February 23rd) at 3pm UTC and runs until 3pm UTC on Tuesday, March 1st. Drops are open to all, so players simply need to watch their favourite Hunt: Showdown Twitch Streamer to start collecting free rewards.

The new branding, reflecting the unique PvPvE gameplay, will be appearing across all Hunt: Showdown channels, and will be available to players to download as wallpaper.

New to Hunt? Then check out our social media channels to view the 50 Ways To Die videos, which give some hints and tips on what not to do, and our Beauty of Hunt video which will go live soon and will showcase some of the incredible locations and scenery that’s waiting to be discovered.

PC players can grab Hunt: Showdown plus four DLCs for 65% off as part of the Anniversary Bundle, available on Steam until Thursday, March 3rd.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat—it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.