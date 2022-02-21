PM: Six Invitational 2022: TSM FTX neuer Rainbow Six Siege Weltmeister (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 21. Februar 2022 – Am späten Sonntagabend endete die diesjährige Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Weltmeisterschaft nach einem spannenden Finale. Das amerikanische Team TSM FTX konnte sich mit einem 3:1 Sieg gegen Team Empire aus Russland durchsetzen und hielt verdient den begehrten Hammer in den Händen. Zudem darf sich das Team über 1.000.000 USD Preisgeld freuen.

Nach einer umkämpften ersten Runde auf Clubhouse, die mit 8:6 erst in der Verlängerung zugunsten von TSM FTX entschieden wurde, baute das amerikanische Team nach einem starken Auftritt (7:3) auf der zweiten Map Kafe seinen Vorsprung auf 2:0 aus. Auf der dritten Map Oregon schlug das russische Team Empire zurück (8:6) und verkürzte den Zwischenstand im Finale auf 2:1. Auf der vierten und letzten Karte des Abends musste zum dritten Mal die Verlängerung über den Ausgang der Runde entscheiden. Am Ende war es erneut TSM FTX, die die vierte Map mit 9:7 gewannen und sich damit mit einem 3:1 Gesamtsieg den Weltmeistertitel sicherten.

Alles über Rainbow Six E-Sports gibt es unter:https://rainbow6.com/esports,https://instagram.com/R6esportsundhttps://twitter.com/R6esports.

Alle Angebote befinden sich im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unterhttps://store.ubi.com/de/home.

About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.

