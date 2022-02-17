PM: Total War™: WARHAMMER® III JETZT ERHÄLTLICH (Cosmocover)

PC Linux MacOS

Total War™: WARHAMMER® III JETZT ERHÄLTLICH

LONDON – 17. FEBRUAR 2022 – SEGA Europe Limited und The Creative Assembly™ Limited verkünden voller Stolz die Veröffentlichung von Total War™: WARHAMMER® III für Windows PC. WARHAMMER III basiert auf dem renommierten Tabletop-Spiel Warhammer Fantasy Battle von Games Workshop® und stellt mit seinen überwältigenden Ausmaßen eine neue Weiterentwicklung für das geliebte Total War-Franchise dar.

Zum Veröffentlichungstrailer:

In WARHAMMER III werden die Spieler Teil eines verhängnisvollen Machtkampfes zwischen Sterblichen und Dämonen, die alles daransetzen, die Macht eines sterbenden Gottes aufrechtzuerhalten oder für ihre Zwecke auszunutzen. Enthalten sind sieben unterschiedliche, spielbare Völker – zum ersten Mal in einem Videospiel vertreten sind das Großkaiserreich Cathay und das Königreich Kislev – sowie bahnbrechende neue Spielfunktionen, wie zum Beispiel die Kampagne zum Reich des Chaos, Mehrspielerfunktionen für bis zu acht Spieler und rollenspielähnlich anpassbare Dämonenprinzen als Legendäre Kommandanten.

Zu diesen neuen Funktionen gehört auch die Prologkampagne – eine neue Total War-Erfahrung, die sich bestens für unerfahrene Spieler und jene eignet, die einen Auffrischungskurs zu den Spielmechaniken benötigen. In diesem Modus können Spieler das grundlegende und fortgeschrittene Handwerkszeug für Generäle erlernen und anschließend über eine narrative Erfahrung direkt in die Hauptkampagne einsteigen.

„Wir sind unheimlich stolz, eins der umfassendsten Grand-Strategy-Erlebnisse in der Geschichte von Total War geschaffen zu haben“, so Game Director Ian Roxburgh. „Es ist zwar das Spiel, das die Trilogie abschließt, aber es ist auch erst der Startpunkt für die unsterbliche Reise von WARHAMMER III.“

Außerdem ist für WARHAMMER III ab sofort das Ogerkönigreiche-Völkerpaket erhältlich, das direkt zur Veröffentlichung zwei zusätzliche Legendäre Kommandanten im Spiel freischaltet. Spieler können so eine Armee aus kolossalen Kriegern und urzeitlichen Monstern anführen, die immer auf der Suche nach Beute, Gold und Fleisch für ihre unersättlichen Bäuche sind. Als Vorbestellerbonus sind diese Inhalte für die erste Woche nach Veröffentlichung für alle Besitzer von WARHAMMER III kostenlos. PC Game Pass-Abonnenten können darüber hinaus durch Verknüpfen ihrer Microsoft- und Total War Access-Accounts innerhalb dieses Zeitraums ebenfalls die Gelage und Gemetzel genießen.

WARHAMMER III wird auf dem Höhepunkt der Popularität der Total War-Reihe veröffentlicht, von der bereits mehr als 37 Millionen Spiele verkauft wurden, die von mehr als 1,5 Millionen aktiven monatlichen Spielern gespielt werden. Das Entwicklungsstudio Creative Assembly ist jetzt das größte Studio Großbritanniens und wächst weiterhin – aktuell befinden sich mehrere neue Titel in Entwicklung.

Weitere Informationen zu Total War: WARHAMMER III gibt es in den Total War FAQs . Total War: WARHAMMER III kann direkt im Store von Total War: WARHAMMER III , im Microsoft Store , bei Steam und im Epic Games Store gekauft werden oder ab sofort mit dem Xbox PC Game Pass gespielt werden.

