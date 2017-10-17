PM: G.I. JOE-Charaktere Snake Eyes und Storm Shadow kommen am 23. Februar in einem Epic Crossover nach Brawlhalla® (Ubisoft News)

PC Switch XOne PS4 iOS MacOS Android

Düsseldorf, 16. Februar 2022 – „Wissen ist die halbe Miete!“ Ubisoft® gab in Zusammenarbeit mit Hasbro, Inc., bekannt, dass Snake Eyes und Storm Shadow aus G.I. JOE durch ein Epic Crossover, in Brawlhalla ab dem 23. Februar verfügbar sein werden. Das Aufeinandertreffen der ikonischen G.I. JOE und der Cobra Ninjas wird ein Ingame-Event starten, welches eine neue Showdown-Spielmodus-Karte beinhalten wird namens „Arashikage Dojo“, welches auch in dem Brawl der Woche verfügbar sein wird. Der „Arashikage Showdown” ist ein Free-for-All-Skirmish Match mit vier Spielenden, in dem es Fallen geben wird, die das Spiel entscheiden können. Auf der neuen „Arashikage Dojo“-Karte gewinnt die Person, welche nach drei Minuten die höchste Punktzahl erreicht hat. Daher ist die Nutzung der Fallen und Druckplatten essenziell für den Sieg. Zusätzlich wird es zu den neuen Charakteren und der Karte weitere thematische Ingame-Gegenstände zu G.I. JOE geben. Diese werde nächste Woche vor Beginn des Events enthüllt. Alle neuen Gegenstände, sowie die neue Karte, werden auch weiterhin kaufbar und spielbar sein, nachdem das Epic Crossover-Event endet. Brawlhalla wurde von Blue Mammoth entwickelt und ist ein Free-to-Play Plattform-Kampfspiel, mit mittlerweile über 80 Millionen Spieler:innen. Es führt die Spieler:innen in einen Kampf um Ruhm und Ehre in den Hallen von Walhalla. Man kann aus über 50 einzigartigen Charakteren wählen und im Einzel- oder Koop-Modus online und lokal gegen Andere antreten. Brawlhalla unterstützt plattformübergreifendes Spielen zwischen Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 und PlayStation®5, PC, iOS- und Android-Geräten. Die Spieler:innen können alle Online-Matchmaking-Aktivitäten gemeinsam spielen und individuell anpassen.

