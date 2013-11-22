Xbox Game Pass: Im Februar mit Contrast, CrossfireX, Ark und mehr

XOne
Bild von Dennis Hilla
Dennis Hilla 152956 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10,J10
Dieser User hat am GamersGlobal Grillfest 2019 teilgenommenDieser User hat am GamersGlobal Grillfest 2018 teilgenommenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Jäger: Hat Stufe 11 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenStar: Hat 1000 Kudos für eigene News/Artikel erhaltenVorbild: Hat mindestens 100 Kudos erhaltenMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtMeister-Poster: Sammelte 5000 EXP durch ForumspostsReportage-Schreiber: Hat 5 Reportagen oder FAQ-Previews geschriebenDieser User hat uns an Weihnachten 2019 mit einer Spende von 5 Euro unterstützt.

2. Februar 2022 - 11:11
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

Ein neuer Monat ist angebrochen und natürlich lässt es sich Microsoft nicht nehmen, den Game Pass zu erweitern. Die Auswahl ist dabei bunt gemischt zwischen Cloud-Titeln, PC-Spielen und Xbox-Konsolenversionen. Als Abonnenten dürft ihr euch demnach auf die folgenden Spiele freuen:

  • 3. Februar 2022: Contrast (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 3. Februar 2022: Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 3. Februar 2022: Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 10. Februar 2022: Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 10. Februar 2022: CrossfireX (Konsole)
  • 10. Februar 2022: Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 10. Februar 2022: Skul - The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 10. Februar 2022: The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 14. Februar 2022: Ark - Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 14. Februar 2022: Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Natürlich werden auch wieder einige Spiele das Game-Pass-Angebot verlassen. Der Stichtag dafür ist der 15. Februar 2022, wenn ihr sie also noch spielen wollt, müsst ihr euch sputen. Oder ihr kauft sie als Abonnent mit 20 Prozent Rabatt. Diese Titel werden sich verabschieden:

  • Control (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Code Vein (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Final Fantasy 13 The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
  • The Medium (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Project Winter (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Falconeer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
11 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test