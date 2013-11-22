Xbox Game Pass: Im Februar mit Contrast, CrossfireX, Ark und mehr

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit
!
Ein neuer Monat ist angebrochen und natürlich lässt es sich Microsoft nicht nehmen, den Game Pass zu erweitern. Die Auswahl ist dabei bunt gemischt zwischen Cloud-Titeln, PC-Spielen und Xbox-Konsolenversionen. Als Abonnenten dürft ihr euch demnach auf die folgenden Spiele freuen:
- 3. Februar 2022: Contrast (Cloud und Konsole)
- 3. Februar 2022: Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 3. Februar 2022: Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. Februar 2022: Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. Februar 2022: CrossfireX (Konsole)
- 10. Februar 2022: Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. Februar 2022: Skul - The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. Februar 2022: The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Februar 2022: Ark - Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Februar 2022: Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Natürlich werden auch wieder einige Spiele das Game-Pass-Angebot verlassen. Der Stichtag dafür ist der 15. Februar 2022, wenn ihr sie also noch spielen wollt, müsst ihr euch sputen. Oder ihr kauft sie als Abonnent mit 20 Prozent Rabatt. Diese Titel werden sich verabschieden:
- Control (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Code Vein (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Final Fantasy 13 The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
- The Medium (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Project Winter (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Falconeer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)