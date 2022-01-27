PM: Patch 1.7.2 arrives for Hunt: Showdown (Crytek)

27. Januar 2022 - 16:00
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

The mysterious Mr Orwell Chary – who first appeared in the recent Winter Solstice event – is making a return, offering players rewards in exchange for different amounts of Bloodline XP every day as part of the new Dark Tribute feature. Possible rewards include an exclusive Legendary Hunter – “Bad Hand” – and other Legendary items.

A host of new rewards are also being introduced for first-time daily extractions, including Hunter XP and Hunt Dollars, while Blood Bonds will be available for successful extractions five days in a row.

Legendary content being introduced with the patch includes the Flare Pistol “Death’s Beacon”, the Romero 77 Talon “Maelstrom”, the Winfield M1873 Musket Bayonet “Patre”, and the Bornheim No. 3 Match “Mockingbird”.

New weapon variants include a Scottfield Model 3 Spitfire, Scottfield Model 3 Precision, Scottfield Model 3 Swift, and a Berthier Mle 92 Deadeye. New custom Full Metal Jacket ammo is also being made available for Winfield and Winfield C variants.

Full details about patch 1.7.2 can be read here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/594650/view/4500786770146302475

Players can also celebrate the Lunar New Year with a dedicated Hunt: Showdown DLC, Azure Arsenal, being released on February 1st on Steam, and February 8th on consoles.

Welcome in the Year of the Tiger with three beautiful but deadly Legendary Weapon skins and one Legendary Tool:

There will also be discounts on the base game and all the DLC's with an additional loyalty discount for owners through our selection of bundlesuntilFebruary3rd.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat —it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players — playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three — against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com

