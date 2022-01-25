PM: Another step towards quality gaming on mobile - "El Hijo - A Wild West Tale" out on iOS and Android (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, 25th January 2022

El Hijo shows that the Wild West is no country for old men, but for a kid to conquer. With the weapons and the wit of a child, he is out to be reunited with his mother after tragedy struck and the family got separated.

Today, critically acclaimed and award-winning "El Hijo - A Wild West Tale" comes to mobile as a full pay-to-play title. Without any hidden costs or pay2win but with full controller and Apple TV support! International publisher HandyGames strongly believes in serving gamers awesome games, no matter which platform they play on.

"El Hijo - A Wild West Tale" is out now on Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store for an SRP of $ 9.99 | € 9.99 | £ 8.49.

Publisher HandyGames takes mobile gaming seriously

"El Hijo - A Wild West Tale" is not lazily adapted to run on mobile devices but improved to take advantage of mobile devices features. All this without in-app purchases or subscription traps that are specifically tailored to target younger audiences. On the contrary:

The spaghetti-western stealth game has been awardedBest Indie-Titleby thegamescom-Awardsin 2019, "Best Family Game" by theDCP(German Computer Games Award)and was only recently honoured with a prestigiousPedagogic Media Award.

About El Hijo - A Wild West Tale:

"El Hijo - A Wild West Tale"is a non-violent game and an exciting story of a desperate child looking for his mother. The boy sneaks past different sorts of suspicious outlaws in a series of diverse western settings.

Instead of violence, this child's imaginative playfulness comes to life with the help of his toys, which serve to distract his "opponents".

Using the shadows to his advantage is a core element of the game, as the young hero will often have to hide. Various twists on familiar mechanics are often a product of the challenging and increasingly dangerous environments that the 6-year-old must traverse to reach his ultimate goal.

Features:

Download our Presskit for"El Hijo - A Wild West Tale"here:

https://media.handy-games.com/ElHijo/

