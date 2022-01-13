PM: Gotcha! Non-violent stealth game "El Hijo" is caught coming to mobile! (Handy Games)

13. Januar 2022 - 15:00
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, 13th January 2022
By now, we all know how the West was won, but "El Hijo - A Wild West Tale" tells the story a bit differently. This kid has no need for guns while escaping from a dubious monastery to seek out his mother and free her from the clutches of evil.

Finally, this critically acclaimed and prized game comes to mobile as a full pay-to-play title. "El Hijo - A Wild West Tale" has no bandit features to relieve you of your hard-earned money again and again. You get what you pay for - just like in the old West.

On 25th January 2022 "El Hijo - A Wild West Tale" is coming to Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store for an SRP of $ 9.99 | € 9.99 | £ 8.49.

As El Hijo is famous for keeping thrilling stealth gameplay non-violent and family-friendly – the publisher HandyGames will not change it a bit. No hidden costs or pay2win but with full controller and Apple TV support!

The spaghetti-western stealth game has been awarded asBest Indie-Titleby thegamescom-Awardsin 2019, "Best Family Game" by the DCP (German Computer Games Award) and was only recently honoured with a prestigious Pedagogic Media Award.    

About El Hijo - A Wild West Tale:

El Hijo - A Wild West Taleis a non-violent game and an exciting story of a desperate child looking for his mother. The boy sneaks past different sorts of suspicious outlaws in a series of diverse western settings.

Instead of violence, this child's imaginative playfulness is used with the help of his toys, which serve to distract his "opponents".

Using the shadows to his advantage is a core element of the game, as the young hero will often have to hide. Various twists on familiar mechanics are often a product of the challenging and increasingly dangerous environments that the 6-year-old must traverse to reach his ultimate goal.

Features:

Download our Presskit forEl Hijo - A Wild West Talehere:

https://media.handy-games.com/ElHijo/

