PM: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction: Lore- und Archaeen-Trailer vor dem Day One-Start im Xbox Game Pass veröffentlicht (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 7. Januar 2021 – Ubisoft veröffentlichte heute einen neuen Lore-Trailer zu Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction, in dem Spieler:innen mehr über die sich stetig entwickelnde Welt des Koop-Shooters erfahren.

Wie bereits am 5. Januar 2022 im Rahmen einer Zusammenarbeit mit Microsoft bekannt gegeben wurde, wird Rainbow Six Extraction am 20. Januar 2022 im Game Pass für Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One und Windows PC erscheinen. Das Spiel wird auch auf PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Stadia, im Ubisoft Store und im Epic Games Store erhältlich sein, sowie durch ein Abonnement von Ubisoft+ auf PC, Stadia oder Amazon Luna.*

Zusätzlich bietet ein weiterer Trailer nun einen ausführlichen Überblick über die tödlichen Archaeen, gegen die die Spieler:innen antreten müssen:

Weitere Informationen zuRainbow SixExtractiongibt es unter:r6extraction.comund in den sozialen Medien unter @R6Extraction_de.

