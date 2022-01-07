PM: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction: Lore- und Archaeen-Trailer vor dem Day One-Start im Xbox Game Pass veröffentlicht (Ubisoft News)

7. Januar 2022
Düsseldorf, 7. Januar 2021 – Ubisoft veröffentlichte heute einen neuen Lore-Trailer zu Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction, in dem Spieler:innen mehr über die sich stetig entwickelnde Welt des Koop-Shooters erfahren.

Wie bereits am 5. Januar 2022 im Rahmen einer Zusammenarbeit mit Microsoft bekannt gegeben wurde, wird Rainbow Six Extraction am 20. Januar 2022 im Game Pass für Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One und Windows PC erscheinen. Das Spiel wird auch auf PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Stadia, im Ubisoft Store und im Epic Games Store erhältlich sein, sowie durch ein Abonnement von Ubisoft+ auf PC, Stadia oder Amazon Luna.*

Zusätzlich bietet ein weiterer Trailer nun einen ausführlichen Überblick über die tödlichen Archaeen, gegen die die Spieler:innen antreten müssen:

Weitere Informationen zuRainbow SixExtractiongibt es unter:r6extraction.comund in den sozialen Medien unter @R6Extraction_de.

About Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
Developed by Ubisoft Montreal,** Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a one to three-player cooperative tactical first-person shooter. Assemble an elite team of Rainbow Six operators to launch incursions into tense, chaotic, and unpredictable containment zones and discover the mysteries behind the lethal and constantly evolving Archæan alien threat. Knowledge, cooperation, and a tactical approach are the player’s best weapons. Band together and put everything on the line to take on deadly enemies and contain the parasite.

