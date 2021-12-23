PM: You got SCARF for the holiday season! And it's beautiful! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Salamanca, Spain/Giebelstadt, Germany, 23rd December 2021

Wholesome. More than a word, rather a feeling that describes the holiday season at the end of the year. International publisher HandyGames, together with developer Uprising Studios, might be considered "daring" or just "crazy" to date the release of SCARF to the day before Christmas Eve. Also,offeringa more than reasonable price for a game of this classand scaleis quite unusual.

But HandyGames wants to give something back in those challenging times. And what says "Thank You!" better than giving a beautiful triple-I game to the community? For such a good price? All in all, the holidays are about making people happy.

Make (yourself?) a present on Steam

Get a gift for a loved one (for yourself?) on GOG

Stuff your (own?) stockings on Epic Games Store

SRP of $ 14.99 | € 14.99 | £ 12.49.

Now, kick back, relax and experiencea rich world with unexpectedlydeep narrative lore. All of this iswrappedin a peaceful,family-friendlypackage.

Always remember that you are never alone

As soon as you are born into the gorgeous world of SCARF, you are accompanied by a magical creature that has the ability to shape-shift. As a seemingly ordinary scarf, it wraps around your fragile avatar. It needs your help, finding its home and its mother. Your task, together with your dragon-shaped SCARF, is to follow the souls who stole the keys to the portal back home.

Duringyour adventures in SCARF,youwillhavetosolveall kinds of increasingly complex puzzles,overcome dauntingobstaclesanddiscover gorgeousnew placesbyusing awide variety ofinterestingmechanics.Do not fear the puzzles and challenges as the game mechanics are quite forgiving. Take your time, ease your breath and immerse into this wild world.

Features:

Download our presskit here:

https://media.handy-games.com/Scarf/

About Uprising Studios:

Uprising Studios is a small game developer from Spain, founded in 2017. SCARF is not only the first game of the magnificent seven people from Salamanca but also their dream of making a wholesome, peaceful platformer coming true.

