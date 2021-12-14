PM: One for all – "One Hand Clapping" is out on all platforms! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Los Angeles, USA / Giebelstadt, Germany, 14th December 2021

One Hand Clappingis an innovative vocal game that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical universe from eternal silence. A unique game that helps you to feel more comfortable and confident while singing. The game is definitely not roguelike and takes you by the hand so you can develop a stronger connection with your voice. Now, plug in your microphone or grab your mobile device and begin singing your song!

One Hand Clapping is out now on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store!

Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch:

SRP of $ 14.99 | € 14.99 | £ 12.49.

Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store:

SRP of $ 9.99 | € 9.99 | £ 8.49.

International indie-publisher HandyGames is glad to release a game as innovative as it is unique to all the relevant gaming platforms. A bold move, seldomly done before due to the immense amount of coordination needed.

This beautiful game is already loved by critics & influencers all over the world and was awarded many prestigious prizes, e.g. the Indiecade Audience Choice Award, Intentional Play Summit Best Student Game, USC Game City Bazillion Dollar Idea and lately a prestigious German pedagogical media award, as well as the Creative Gaming Award for "Most Creative Game".

Hook up a mic or get your phone and you're good to go!

One Hand Clapping, being uplifting and accessible for everyone, sets out to make you believe in your own musical skills.

Interact with a colourful world and solve puzzles with melody, rhythm, and harmony. How you do it is completely up to you: no matter if you prefer singing, whistling, jamming, or even using a crazy instrument,One Hand Clappingwill be your unique musical journey where ever you go!

About Bad Dream Games

Bad Dream Games was formed in 2018, after the viral success of theOne Hand Clappingdemo, a student-made project from the University of Southern California.Bad Dream Games are creating new ways to play. The US studio makes games that fuel creativity and engage players beyond just the limits of their controller, and it all starts right now withOne Hand Clapping.

Download our officialOne Hand ClappingPress Kit here!

Weiterlesen