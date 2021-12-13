PM: The Winter Solstice beckons – Hunt: Showdown’s next event launches (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hunt: Showdown maps will feature Solstice Tributes until Wednesday, 5th January – destroy these to gather event points. As with previous events, investigating clues and rifts and looting hunter corpses will also add to the points haul. Event boosters – “Chary’s Contracts” – will be available to players to aid event point collection and Dark Sight range.

The event’s ultimate prize – being revealed in a dev stream on the official Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels on Tuesday, December 14th – will be available to those who earn 10,000 points, while Legendary Weapons – Winfield 1873 Swift “Mountain King”, Cavalry Saber “Corvus” and Quad Derringer “Evergreen” – and Legendary Consumable, Fire Bomb “Spirit of Yule”, are also up for grabs.

Check out the Winter Solstice event trailer here.

To help Hunt: Showdown players get even more into the holiday spirit, the next DLC “The Lawless” will be available on Steam from Tuesday (14th December) and on consoles from Thursday (16th December). It features Legendary Hunter “The Gunslinger” and Legendary Weapons Winfield M1873 Aperture “The Accomplice” and Scottfield Revolver “Felon’s Six”.

The Winter Solstice rewards include:

Those looking for a soundtrack to their Winter Solstice hunting can now download Port Sulphur Band’s new album, The Sinners Songbook, from Amazon, Apple, Spotify or YouTube!

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat —it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players — playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three — against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com