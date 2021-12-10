The Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two Spiel des Jahres / Alle Gewinner

Dennis Hilla
10. Dezember 2021
!
In der Nacht von gestern auf heute wurden zum mittlerweile achten Mal die Game Awards verliehen. Moderiert wurde die etwa dreistündige Veranstaltung wieder von Geoff Keighley, der nicht nur zahlreiche Preise, sondern auch einige Trailer und Ankündigungen im Gepäck hatte. Der große Gewinner der Veranstaltung dürfte das Koop-Abenteuer It Takes Two sein, das insgesamt drei Kategorien für sich entscheiden konnte, darunter auch Game of the Year.
Nun aber ans Eingemachte, nachfolgend findet ihr alle Gewinner, sortiert nach Kategorien. Die Sieger haben wir für euch gefettet.
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Bestes Action-Adventure
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Bestes Action-Spiel
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Bestes Rollenspiel
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter - Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei 5
- Tales of Arise
Bestes Indiespiel
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena - Bridge of Spirits
- Insrcyption
- Loop Hero
Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter - Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Bestes Kampfspiel
- Demon Slayer
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood - Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5
Bestes Sportspiel
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Beste Simulation/Strategiespiel
- Age of Empires 4
- Evil Genius 2 - World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Bestes Familienspiel
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World
- Warioware
Bestes VR/AR-Spiel
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Bestes Mobile-Spiel
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends - Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Bestes Ongoing-Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty - Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
Bestes eSports-Spiel
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Beste Story
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange - True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Bestes Artdesign
- Deathloop
- Kena - Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Beste Performance
- Erika Mori als Alex Chen (Life is Strange - True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito als Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason E. Kelley als Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Bestes Indie-Debüt
- Kena - Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory - A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange - True Colors
- No Longer Home
Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
- The Vale - Shadow of the Crown
Most Wanted 2022
- Elden Ring
- God of War - Ragnarök
- Horizon - Forbidden West
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild 2
Solltet ihr die Veranstaltung verpasst haben, dann könnt ihr sie in der nachfolgenden Aufzeichnung auf YouTube nachholen.
War zwar insgesamt wirklich kein gutes Spielejahr, aber einige der Nominierungen (und Gewinner) sind schon sehr grenzwertig; aber das geht auch nicht anders, wenn man irgendwie hundert Kategorien mit jeweils 5 Spielen hat. Da wird dann einfach alles mal erwähnt.
Schön zu sehen dass das Spiel des Jahres auch in seinen anderen Kategorien gewonnen hat. Sieht sonst immer komisch aus, wenn das nicht so ist. ;-)