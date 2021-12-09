The Game Awards 2021 heute Nacht ab 2 Uhr // Nominierungen

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Auch in diesem Jahr präsentiert Geoff Keighley zum mittlerweile achten Mal The Games Awards aus Los Angeles. Die circa dreistündige Veranstaltung können Nachtschwärmer ab 2 Uhr deutscher Zeit, die Pre-Show startet um 1:30 Uhr, im Live-Stream auf YouTube, Twitch oder Facebook verfolgen. Einstimmen könnt ihr euch auf die Show, bei der neben den Awards wieder zahlreiche Weltpremieren, Ankündigungen und Trailer zu sehen sein werden, mit dem "Hype-Trailer" unter dieser News.

Keighley hat im Vorfeld der Game Awards bereits diverse Titel angeteasert. Dazu zählen unter anderem Dying Light 2 - Stay Human, Suicide Squad - Kill The Justice League, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Der Herr der Ringe - Gollum, The Matrix Awakens und Destiny 2: Die Hexenkönigin. Laut diversen Gerüchten könnten außerdem The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild 2, Senua's Saga - Hellblade 2 sowie ein Remake von The Last of Us einen Auftritt haben. Zusätzlich könnt ihr euch auf erste bewegte Bilder zum zweiten Sonic the Hedgehog-Film, zur neuen Halo-TV-Serie sowie The Matrix Resurrections freuen. Titel von Activision Blizzard werden laut Keighley aufgrund der aktuellen Klagen und Anschuldigungen abseits der Nominierungen nicht Teil der Game Awards sein.

Abschließend findet ihr eine Übersicht mit den wichtigsten Nominierungen aus den 30 Kategorien für die diesjährigen Game Awards:

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Bestes Action-Adventure

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Bestes Action-Spiel

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Bestes Rollenspiel

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter - Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

Bestes Indiespiel

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena - Bridge of Spirits

Insrcyption

Loop Hero

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter - Rise

New World

Valheim

Bestes Kampfspiel

Demon Slayer

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood - Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5

Bestes Sportspiel

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Beste Simulation/Strategiespiel

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Bestes Familienspiel

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World

Warioware

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends - Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Bestes Ongoing-Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty - Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Bestes eSports-Spiel

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Beste Story

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange - True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Bestes Artdesign

Deathloop

Kena - Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Beste Performance

Erika Mori als Alex Chen (Life is Strange - True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito als Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason E. Kelley als Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Bestes Indie-Debüt

Kena - Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory - A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange - True Colors

No Longer Home

Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart

The Vale - Shadow of the Crown

Most Wanted 2022