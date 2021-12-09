The Game Awards 2021 heute Nacht ab 2 Uhr // Nominierungen

9. Dezember 2021 - 11:30 — vor 41 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auch in diesem Jahr präsentiert Geoff Keighley zum mittlerweile achten Mal The Games Awards aus Los Angeles. Die circa dreistündige Veranstaltung können Nachtschwärmer ab 2 Uhr deutscher Zeit, die Pre-Show startet um 1:30 Uhr, im Live-Stream auf YouTube, Twitch oder Facebook verfolgen. Einstimmen könnt ihr euch auf die Show, bei der neben den Awards wieder zahlreiche Weltpremieren, Ankündigungen und Trailer zu sehen sein werden, mit dem "Hype-Trailer" unter dieser News.

Keighley hat im Vorfeld der Game Awards bereits diverse Titel angeteasert. Dazu zählen unter anderem Dying Light 2 - Stay Human, Suicide Squad - Kill The Justice League, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Der Herr der Ringe - Gollum, The Matrix Awakens und Destiny 2: Die Hexenkönigin. Laut diversen Gerüchten könnten außerdem The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild 2, Senua's Saga - Hellblade 2 sowie ein Remake von The Last of Us einen Auftritt haben. Zusätzlich könnt ihr euch auf erste bewegte Bilder zum zweiten Sonic the Hedgehog-Film, zur neuen Halo-TV-Serie sowie The Matrix Resurrections freuen. Titel von Activision Blizzard werden laut Keighley aufgrund der aktuellen Klagen und Anschuldigungen abseits der Nominierungen nicht Teil der Game Awards sein.

Abschließend findet ihr eine Übersicht mit den wichtigsten Nominierungen aus den 30 Kategorien für die diesjährigen Game Awards:

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Bestes Action-Adventure

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Bestes Action-Spiel

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Bestes Rollenspiel

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter - Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei 5
  • Tales of Arise

Bestes Indiespiel

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena - Bridge of Spirits
  • Insrcyption
  • Loop Hero

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter - Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Bestes Kampfspiel

  • Demon Slayer
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood - Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5

Bestes Sportspiel

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Beste Simulation/Strategiespiel

  • Age of Empires 4
  • Evil Genius
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Bestes Familienspiel

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World
  • Warioware

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends - Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Bestes Ongoing-Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty - Warzone
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite

Bestes eSports-Spiel

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter-Strike
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Beste Story

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange - True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Bestes Artdesign

  • Deathloop
  • Kena - Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Beste Performance

  • Erika Mori als Alex Chen (Life is Strange - True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito als Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason E. Kelley als Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Bestes Indie-Debüt

  • Kena - Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory - A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange - True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
  • The Vale - Shadow of the Crown

Most Wanted 2022

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War - Ragnarök
  • Horizon - Forbidden West
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild 2

Video:

9. Dezember 2021 - 11:48

Ohne Ghost of Tsushima hätte ich wohl kein Spiel des Jahres 2021.

9. Dezember 2021 - 11:52

Wow, das sind mal echt wenige Highlights. Zu den schönsten Überraschungen des Jahres gehören für mich It Takes Two und Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Mit Resident Evil Village hatte ich auch viel Spaß. Der Rest... na ja.

9. Dezember 2021 - 11:56

Game of the Year

Deathloop
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank - Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village

Das ist ja leicht ernüchternd, was '21 da hervorgebracht hat.

9. Dezember 2021 - 12:03

So, hier meine Tipps:

Game of the Year
Resident Evil Village

Bestes Action-Adventure
Metroid Dread

Bestes Action-Spiel
Deathloop

Bestes Rollenspiel
Cyberpunk 2077

Bestes Indiespiel
Loop Hero

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel
It Takes Two

Bestes Kampfspiel
Demon Slayer

Bestes Sportspiel
Forza Horizon 5

Beste Simulation/Strategiespiel
Age of Empires 4

Bestes Familienspiel
Mario Party Superstars

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel
Sniper Elite VR

Bestes Mobile-Spiel
Genshin Impact

Bestes Ongoing-Game
Fortnite

Bestes eSports-Spiel
Valorant

Beste Story
Life is Strange - True Colors

Bestes Artdesign
Deathloop

Beste Performance
Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Bestes Indie-Debüt
The Forgotten City

Games for Impact
Life is Strange - True Colors

Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit
Forza Horizon 5

Most Wanted 2022
Elden Ring

9. Dezember 2021 - 12:13

Wieso nominiert man nicht Hades für die XBox als GotY? Das kam dieses Jahr immerhin endlich für ne gescheite Konsole raus.

9. Dezember 2021 - 12:16

halo infinite hat schon den players voice award gewonnen

9. Dezember 2021 - 12:19

Macht nix. Ich erfreute mich 2021 an der ME LE und an Spielen von Pre-2021 ;).

9. Dezember 2021 - 12:26

Von den Nominierten würde, mangels Alternativen, mein Vote an Resident Evil gehen. Damit hatte ich, von dieser Liste, am meisten Zeit und Spass.

Übrigens: Im PSN Store findet zu den Game Awards ein Sale mit 60% Rabatt statt. Die Angebote sind schon ersichtlich aber noch nicht im Preis reduziert.

https://store.playstation.com/de-de/pages/latest

Nachdem mich Infinite nicht begeistern konnte, hab ich irgendwie wieder Lust auf Destiny bekommen! Kennt sich jemand aus und könnte mir sagen welche der drölftausend Editionen ich da kaufen sollte um für mein Geld das meiste Spiel zu bekommen? Das Grundspiel besitze ich sowie die Forsaken Erweiterung. Angeboten werden soweit ich sehe zur Zeit: Destiny 2: Die Hexenkönigin Deluxe Edition, Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts,estiny 2: Legendäre Edition. Welche davon ist die richtige?

