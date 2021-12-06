PM: Für eine exklusive Assassin’s Creed®-Kollektion kooperiert Ubisoft mit Venum (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 6. Dezember 2021 – Ubisoft® gab heute eine Kooperation mit Venum bekannt, dem weltweit führenden Hersteller für Kampfsportausrüstung und -bekleidung, um eine exklusive Produktlinie zu kreieren, die durch Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla inspiriert wurde. Die Kollektion ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Das Zusammentun der beiden Marken basiert auf gemeinsamen Werten wie Widerstandsfähigkeit, Engagement und Selbsttranszendenz. Mit dieser exklusiven Kollektion, die T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, Mützen, Boxhandschuhe und Jogginghandschuhe beinhaltet, wollen Venum und Assassin’s Creed® Unterhaltungsfans auf der ganzen Welt in „moderne Wikinger“ verwandeln.

Franck Dupuis, Gründer und CEO von Venum sagt: „Wir freuen uns sehr, heute die Zusammenarbeit mit Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bekannt zu geben, da sich diese ganz mit der Partnerschaftsstrategie der Marke deckt. Wir gehen derzeit Partnerschaften ein, die sich von dem absetzen, was die Marke seit ihrer Gründung ursprünglich getan hat, um uns einer neuen Zielgruppe zu öffnen. Auf den ersten Blick scheint diese weit von Kampfsportfans entfernt zu sein, allerdings erkennt sie sich voll und ganz in den von der Marke getragenen Werten wieder.“ Franck Dupuis fügt hinzu: „Diese Zusammenarbeit mit Assassin’s Creed, einer echten globalen Referenz im Bereich Videospiele, ist ein Zeichen der Anerkennung für den Erfolg unserer Diversifizierungs- und Demokratisierungsstrategie für die Marke.“

Sarah Buzby, VP Consumer Product bei Ubisoft sagt: “Wir freuen uns mit Venum zusammenzuarbeiten, um über Videospiele hinauszugehen und das Valhalla-Universum in einer einzigartigen Kollektion für Assassin’s Creed-Fans auf der ganzen Welt bieten zu können.“ Die Kollektion ist inspiriert vom Schwarz der nordischen Nacht sowie dem Blau der Nordlichter, sodass sie jeden dazu einlädt, in die Welt der Wikinger zu reisen. Dies wird unterstützt durch die Verwendung traditioneller Wikingersymbole und typischer Materialien, sowohl aus der Welt der Wikinger als auch aus der Welt des Boxens, wie Leder, Fleece oder Ripstop.

Mit einer innovativen Marketingkampagne, die die Welt der Videospiele und des Kampfsports miteinander vereint, wollen beide Marken die Ähnlichkeiten zwischen den beiden Welten hervorheben.

Mehr Informationen zur exklusiven Kollektion gibt es unter: https://euro.venum.com/de/

Die neuesten Informationen zu Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gibt es unter: https://www.ubisoft.com/de-de/game/assassins-creed/valhalla

About Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal*, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.**

*Associate Ubisoft studios are Sofia, Singapore, Montpellier, Barcelona, Kyiv, Bordeaux, Shanghai, Chengdu, Philippines, Quebec, Bucharest, Saguenay, Winnipeg and Pune. Additional help provided by external partner Sperasoft.

** 14.99€ per month. Cancel anytime. The Gold and Ultimate Editions will be available as part of a Ubisoft+ subscription. More information at ubisoftplus.com.

About Venum

Created in 2005, Venum is today the number 1 brand in the field of combat sports. Growing steadily since its creation, the brand has established itself as a leader in the combat sports market, being present in all disciplines: MMA, Boxing, KickBoxing/Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu,...

Thanks to a unique global distribution network in the combat sports sector and a sponsorship strategy that brings together the best athletes in each discipline, the brand now enjoys unprecedented recognition in its field.

About IGM

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.