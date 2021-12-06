PM: Hunt: Showdown act Port Sulphur Band releasing second album (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Describing their sound as a mix of Americana, Blues, Soul, and Gospel, the band’s songs are inspired by and expand on the lore of the game – which is set in a supernatural version of 1890s Louisiana – revealing back stories of monsters, bounty hunters, and the lands they inhabit.

With 15 million listens across all streaming platforms to-date, Port Sulphur Band is becoming one of the most popular gaming musical acts in the world.

Rather than being professional musicians, the band is comprised of members of the Hunt: Showdown development team – lead narrative designer Nicolette Kyle Stewart and audio designer Dominik Zingler – with other members of the team pitching in where needed.

“We are so excited to be releasing our second album. It’s a real milestone for a band that doesn’t technically even exist,” said Nicolette. “Our songs have really resonated with the Hunt community, and expanding the lore in another medium has been a blast.”

And now, the music is spreading beyond the Hunt: Showdown community.

The seed for the group was planted in 2017 when Florian Füsslin, Crytek’s former audio director who had just come up with the now-iconic Rise Up Dead Man humming Hunt: Showdown theme, stopped by the narrative department to suggest that maybe somebody could write a few lyrics for it for the lore, or to place in-game as an Easter egg; Port Sulphur Band grew from there.

“All of the music we make originates in the lore and world of the game, and we strive to be as authentic to the Hunt: Showdown experience as possible,” said Dominik. “All of the music combines traditional elements with modern production techniques, and that allows us to build a bridge between the real world and the Hunt world.”

The Sinners Songbook will be available on streaming platforms from Friday, 10th December.

