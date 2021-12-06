PM: "Chicken Police - Paint it RED!" is out on Stadia! Now! (Handy Games)

6. Dezember 2021 - 15:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, 6th December 2021
Rectification: On Friday 3rd of December, we mistakenly announced that our beautiful 3D puzzle platformer SCARF will also be released on Google Stadia. Sadly, this is not the case - we are very sorry we messed up. We know that a lot of people will be very sad about that. But don't worry, there is another beautiful game coming to Google Stadia that will surely make it up to you. Today!

"Chicken Police - Paint it RED!" is now available for 19.99$/€ on Google Stadia!

The critically acclaimed Chicken Police–Paint It Red!features a stunningly peculiar visual style with artistic photo manipulation and lifelike 3D backgrounds. The game convinces with a dark story and satire which recalls the mood and atmosphere inspired by classic film-noir movies of the 1940s.

And like all the best noir detective stories, this one feels so gritty and desperate, that it can only be served with a side of cynical humor. Experience a carefully crafted world, a grim, sinister story, and absurd humor. All mixed up with elements of story-rich adventures and a visual novel-style dialogue system, complete with a complex interrogation mechanic, detective gameplay, and an ever-changing city.

Download our official Chicken Police Press-Kit here

About Chicken Police - Paint it RED!

Chicken Police - Paint it RED!is a story and dialogue-heavy game combining elements of the visual novel and classic adventure genres. There will be more than 30 characters to talk to, with some requiring you to apply fierce interrogation tactics. Collect tons of clues, evidence and sensitive personal information from the shady characters of Clawville to be used ruthlessly against them!

About "The Wild Gentlemen"

"The Wild Gentlemen" is an independent game studio, working on their artistic game: Chicken Police, the "Orwellesque Buddycop Noir Adventure". The team is based in Hungary and consists of six core members and four part-time contributors. Some team members have worked on projects like The Witcher 3, Call of Duty WWII, Warhammer: Mark of Chaos, the Crysis series, Haegemonia, or Ryse: Son of Rome. While individually, most of them have been active members of the games industry for over a decade,Chicken Police - Paint it RED!is their first joint project.

