PM: "Scarf": a beautifully crafted 3D platformer coming on Christmas! (Handy Games)

Salamanca, Spain/Giebelstadt, Germany, 3rd December 2021

The gorgeous and exciting 3D single-player adventure platformer takes you on a wholesome journey. Give yourself or a loved one a treat. SCARF is coming to you on

23rd December 2021 on Steam, GOG, and Stadia!

And to remember that you are not alone out there in these troubling times, we think it is essential for the community to have access to good quality games at a reasonable price. Therefore the full game will have a 10% launch discount.

Discover your true destiny as you explore beautifully crafted worlds. Although pretty, theseworldshavebeenaltered in various ways. Something or someone is hiding the truth. What can you see on the horizon? What will the dawn of a new day bring? Zero-in on what's really going on in SCARF!

Duringyour adventures in SCARF,youwillhavetosolveall kinds of increasingly complex puzzles,overcome dauntingobstaclesanddiscover gorgeousnew places,usinginterestingmechanics.Take your time and ease your breath in this wild world, do not fear the puzzles and challenges as the game mechanics are quite forgiving.

Features:

About Uprising Studios:

Uprising Studios are a small game developer from Spain, founded in 2017. SCARF is not only the first game of the magnificent seven people from Salamanca but also their dream of making a wholesome, peaceful platformer coming true.

