PM: Spart mit den Jahresendangeboten im PlayStation Store (Sony Playstation Blog)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS
Der PlayStation Store heißt die Jahresendangebote willkommen. Für begrenzte Zeit* könnt ihr euch Rabatte auf Titel wie Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5, Jurassic World Evolution und Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition sichern.
Unten seht ihr einige der reduzierten Spiele. Besucht den PlayStation Store um euch alle Rabatte anzusehen.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
Far Cry 5: Gold Edition
God of War™
Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition
*Die Jahresendangebote enden am Donnerstag, dem 23. Dezember um 00:59.