PM: Spart mit den Jahresendangeboten im PlayStation Store (Sony Playstation Blog)

2. Dezember 2021 - 13:30
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Der PlayStation Store heißt die Jahresendangebote willkommen. Für begrenzte Zeit* könnt ihr euch Rabatte auf Titel wie Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5, Jurassic World Evolution und Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition sichern.

Unten seht ihr einige der reduzierten Spiele. Besucht den PlayStation Store um euch alle Rabatte anzusehen.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition

Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition

God of War™

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition

*Die Jahresendangebote enden am Donnerstag, dem 23. Dezember um 00:59.

