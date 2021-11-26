PM: "One Hand Clapping" - Final Release is just around the corner! (Handy Games)

26. November 2021
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG

Los Angeles, USA / Giebelstadt, Germany, 26th November 2021
Yes, it is finally happening - and it will be epic! The critically acclaimed vocal 2D platformer where you solve puzzles, by singing or humming into your microphone gets a final release date. And it will be released on all platforms - even mobiles! - at the same time! How many games are there that do that?

So give yourself an early Xmas treat and get your very own copy of One Hand Clapping on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.

Awards, Awards, Awards and Prizes!
This beautiful game is already loved by critics & influencers and was awarded many prestigious prizes. E.g. the Indiecade Audience Choice Award, Intentional Play Summit Best Student Game, USC Game City Bazillion Dollar Idea and lately a "Pädagogischer Medienpreis" as well as the Creative Gaming Award for "Most Creative Game".

One Hand Clapping, being uplifting and accessible for everyone, sets out to make you a believer in your own musical skills.
Interact with a colourful world and solve puzzles with melody, rhythm, and harmony. How you do it is completely up to you: no matter if you prefer singing, whistling, jamming, or even using a crazy instrument,One Hand Clappingwill be your unique musical journey where ever you go!

About Bad Dream Games

Bad Dream Games was formed in 2018, after the viral success of theOne Hand Clappingdemo, a student-made project from the University of Southern California.Bad Dream Games are creating new ways to play. The US studio makes games that fuel creativity and engages players beyond just the limits of their controller, and it all starts right now withOne Hand Clapping.

Download our officialOne Hand ClappingPress-Kit here!

