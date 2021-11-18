PM: New Hunt: Showdown Twitch Drops campaign launching soon (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

To collect Drops rewards, players must connect their Twitch accounts to their game accounts and simply start watching their favourite Hunt: Showdown streamers throughout the week.

And for the first time, all Twitch streamers will be able to participate in the Drops campaign by opting-in through the Drops section of the Twitch creator Dashboard.

Certain rewards are available on certain days, with a minimum watch-time needed for each reward. There will also be an exclusive Legendary Tool available from 15 selected Hunt: Showdown Partners.

Details about the available rewards, and how much watch-time will be needed to claim them, will be available on Monday from our blog onwww.huntshowdown.com/news

