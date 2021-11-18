PM: New Hunt: Showdown Twitch Drops campaign launching soon (Crytek)

18. November 2021 - 18:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

To collect Drops rewards, players must connect their Twitch accounts to their game accounts and simply start watching their favourite Hunt: Showdown streamers throughout the week.

And for the first time, all Twitch streamers will be able to participate in the Drops campaign by opting-in through the Drops section of the Twitch creator Dashboard.

Certain rewards are available on certain days, with a minimum watch-time needed for each reward. There will also be an exclusive Legendary Tool available from 15 selected Hunt: Showdown Partners.

Details about the available rewards, and how much watch-time will be needed to claim them, will be available on Monday from our blog onwww.huntshowdown.com/news

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games as well as world-class experiences, and industry applications.

For more information, visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.

