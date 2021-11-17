PM: Live-action Hunt: Showdown series in the works (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hunt: Showdown takes place in 1890s Louisiana, where bounty hunters compete to slay gruesome beasts before claiming their reward – or being taken out by their rivals. The high-stakes, high-tension world will be further realised through the new partnership, which will see the show streamed exclusively on Binge.com.

Crytek’s Avni Yerli, Faruk Yerli and Pascal Tonecker will serve as executive producers, alongside producers Allan Ungar and Vince Talenti from Binge.

"We have always known that Hunt: Showdown would look great as a live-action series,” said Avni Yerli, Crytek founder and joint CEO. “The world is dark, gritty, and immersive, and there is so much potential for many great stories to be told. We can't wait to see what the team at Binge can create."

Vincent Talenti, producer for Binge, added: “Hunt: Showdown is a heart-pumping survival game with incredible lore that’s ripe for a live-action series adaptation. We’re excited to drop viewers deep into the bayou and have them come face to face with monsters and hunters alike.

“We're incredibly excited to partner with Crytek on this series,” said Allan Ungar, producer for Binge. “New players are constantly discovering Hunt: Showdown and falling in love with its bold and unique world, and we can't wait for fans to see what we anticipate will be the first of many collaborations with Crytek.”

Free streaming platform Binge.com launches in 2022, and will be available on TV, mobile, PC or console.

About Binge

Binge is a streaming platform showcasing premium original series and shows inspired by the most popular game worlds and content creators. Binge is an on-demand content platform that lets fans experience content together in exciting new ways while helping define the future of games entertainment. Binge.com will launch, for free, in 2022 and be available to stream for free on your TV, mobile, PC, or game console.

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games as well as world-class experiences, and industry applications.

For more information, visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.