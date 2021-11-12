PM: TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE: Vom Siege-Universum inspiriertes Lo-Fi Musikalbum „Postmatch“ jetzt verfügbar (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf,12.November2021–Ubisoft®gab heute bekannt, dass „Postmatch“,TomClancy’sRainbow Six®Siege’serstesLo-FiAlbum, jetzt verfügbar ist. Dieses Album mit insgesamt 20 Titeln wurde in Zusammenarbeit mitKey Artistserstelltund bringt neue Frische in den Spielesoundtrack. „Postmatch“ ist jetzt auf allen Streaming Plattformen und aufYoutubeverfügbar:https://youtu.be/QFauV9A-PdY

Umdieses Album zu verwirklichen, ging Ubisoft eine Partnerschaft mit Kill Miami,Jonybeats,Rohaan,KazeBeats, Kyle Evans, Riddle und WIZE ein.Spieler:innenwerden Melodien aus dem Spiel wiedererkennen und können so eine Neuinterpretationihrer liebsten Stückeentdecken.„Dieses Album beantwortet die Frage:‚Wie klingt Lo-Fifür jemanden, der in der Welt von Rainbow Six lebt?‘Wir haben Elemente aus Kultmelodienund SFX genommen und sie mit einem entspannenden Hip-Hop-Twist gemischt, um diese Frage zu beantworten", sagtKillMiami, Komponist und Produzent von "Postmatch".

Alle Tracks sind für Streamer und Content Creatorauf Video- und Streaming-Plattformen frei verwendbar, solange sie nicht für kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt werden.Alle Nutzungsbedingungen gibt es unter:

Komplette Titelliste:

"Postmatch“ kann hier heruntergeladen werden:https://ubisoftmusic.lnk.to/PostMatch

Mehr Informationen zu Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege gibt es unter www.rainbow6.ubisoft.com

Alle Versionen von Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege gibt es im Ubisoft Store unter https://store.ubi.com/de/rainbow-six-siege-all-games ​

About Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 75 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.