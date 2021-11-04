PM: Total War™: WARHAMMER® III: Veröffentlichungsdatum, Xbox Game Pass für PC und „Ogerkönigreiche“-Vorbestellungsbonus  (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Total War™: WARHAMMER® III: Veröffentlichungsdatum, Xbox Game Pass für PC und „Ogerkönigreiche“-Vorbestellungsbonus

LONDON – 4. November 2021 – SEGA® Europe, Ltd. hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass Total War™: WARHAMMER® III am 17. Februar 2022 erscheint und ab dem ersten Tag im Xbox Game Pass für PC spielbar sein wird.

Macht euch mit dem Ankündigungstrailer für die Ogerkönigreiche bereit fürs Plündern, Fressen und Metzeln:

„Es fühlt sich großartig an, endlich ein Veröffentlichungsdatum für unseren epischen dritten Teil der Reihe zu nennen“, sagte Rob Bartholomew, Chief Product Officer. „Und dank der Zusammenarbeit mit Xbox Game Pass können wir die Mächte der Verderbnis so vielen Spielern wie möglich zugänglich machen. Mögen sie alle dem glorreichen Chaos dienen.“

Außerdem wurde das Völkerpaket „Ogerkönigreiche“ als Vorbestellungsbonus des neuen Spiels enthüllt. Spielerinnen und Spieler, die Total War™: WARHAMMER® III vorbestellen oder das Spiel in der ersten Woche als Angebot kaufen, erhalten diesen Zusatzinhalt kostenlos.*

Das Volkspaket lässt die Ogerkönigreiche und ihre zwei legendären Kommandanten – Speckus Goldzahn und Skrag den Schlächter – auf die große Kampagne los. Spielerinnen und Spieler können so eine Armee aus kolossalen Kriegern und urzeitlichen Monstern anführen, die stets auf der Suche nach Beute, Gold und Fleisch für ihre unersättlichen Bäuche sind.

In der Schlacht tun sich diese Rohlinge dadurch hervor, den Gegner erst aus der Ferne mit ihrer Feuerkraft zu bombardieren, um dann mit einem vernichtenden Angriff ihrer monströsen Kavallerie seine gebeutelten Reihen zu durchbrechen. In der Kampagne führen sie in den Trauerbergen von ihren Nomadenlagern aus einen blutigen Krieg. Sie sind allzeit gewillt, Verträge anzunehmen, die reiche Beute versprechen und ihnen weitere wohlklingende Titel einbringen.

Weitere Informationen zu Total War™: WARHAMMER® III , dem Xbox Game Pass und dem Ogerkönigreiche-Bonus für Vorbestellungen gibt es im Total War-Blog . Total War: WARHAMMER III kann direkt im Store von Total War: WARHAMMER III , im Microsoft Store , bei Steam oder im Epic Games Store vorbestellt werden oder am ersten Tag mit dem Xbox Game Pass für PC gespielt werden.

*Der Ogerkönigreiche-Bonus für Vorbesteller muss bei von SEGA autorisierten Händlern erworben werden. Besitzer des Xbox Game Pass können diesen Inhalt separat im Microsoft Store erwerben.

About Total War™

With more than 37.8 million copies sold, Total War is one of the most established and critically acclaimed series in gaming. A drive for historical authenticity and superb gaming quality has helped establish the franchise as one of the most successful PC games of all time. Alongside the core historical-based games, the Total War series has expanded to include free-to-play mobile (Total War Battles™: KINGDOM), fantasy epics (Total War™: WARHAMMER®), and historical snapshots (Total War Saga™: THRONES OF BRITANNIA). www.totalwar.com

About Creative Assembly™

The Creative Assembly Ltd. is one of Europe’s leading games development studios, founded in 1987 and located in West Sussex, UK and in Sofia, Bulgaria. With a heritage of award-winning AAA titles, including the multi-million selling Total War™ series, Creative Assembly continues to build an impressive portfolio of games and world-renowned partnerships; working with Games Workshop on Total War™: WARHAMMER®, Twentieth Century Fox on Alien: Isolation, plus 343 Industries and Microsoft on Halo Wars 2. Creative Assembly has, with their exceptionally talented team of over 700, amassed a wealth of awards, including multiple Best Place to Work awards and recent accolades from BAFTA, Music+Sound and Develop’s Industry Excellence awards. www.creative-assembly.com

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.

SEGA® Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGACORPORATION, and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and HARDlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 523 of its own stores (branded Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division ‘Black Library’ and our special resin miniatures studio ‘Forge World’) can be found at www.games-workshop.com

© Copyright Games Workshop Limited 2021. Warhammer, the Warhammer logo, GW, Games Workshop, The Game of Fantasy Battles, the twin-tailed comet logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence. Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA. Creative Assembly, the Creative Assembly logo, Total War and the Total War logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Creative Assembly Limited. SEGA and the SEGA logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.