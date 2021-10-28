PM: Physical Crysis Remastered 2 and 3 versions coming to Nintendo Switch™ (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Pre-orders for Crysis 2 Remastered will be available in the US for six weeks from Tuesday (November 2nd), and Crysis 3 Remastered will be available from December 7th. Retail copies will also be available in selected stores across the EU and UK at later dates.

The Standard Edition of both games will be available for $39.99, and will include a physical copy of the game and an art card.

The Deluxe Edition of both games will be available for $59.99, containing a physical copy of the game, an art card, a Steelbook®, and a slipcover.

Limited Run Games is also offering a Steelbook® case for those who previously purchased Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch™, for $14.99 (game not included), along with a slipcover to house all three games, for $9.99.

More details about the EU and UK releases will be available at a later date.

About Limited Run Games

Limited Run Games is the industry leader in the production and distribution of premium physical video games. Founded in 2015, they have published over 1,000 physical games and soundtracks in addition to winning a number of awards for their bespoke Collector’s Editions. Limited Run is the gold standard in bringing digital games to physical form for casual fans and collectors alike. Visit www.limitedrungames.com for the latest offerings, or follow the brand on your social media platform of choice for all LRG-related updates: @limitedrungames.