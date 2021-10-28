PM: Physical Crysis Remastered 2 and 3 versions coming to Nintendo Switch™ (Crytek)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 131908 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreicht

28. Oktober 2021 - 16:00 — vor 12 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Pre-orders for Crysis 2 Remastered will be available in the US for six weeks from Tuesday (November 2nd), and Crysis 3 Remastered will be available from December 7th. Retail copies will also be available in selected stores across the EU and UK at later dates.

The Standard Edition of both games will be available for $39.99, and will include a physical copy of the game and an art card.

The Deluxe Edition of both games will be available for $59.99, containing a physical copy of the game, an art card, a Steelbook®, and a slipcover.

Limited Run Games is also offering a Steelbook® case for those who previously purchased Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch™, for $14.99 (game not included), along with a slipcover to house all three games, for $9.99.

More details about the EU and UK releases will be available at a later date.

About Limited Run Games

Limited Run Games is the industry leader in the production and distribution of premium physical video games. Founded in 2015, they have published over 1,000 physical games and soundtracks in addition to winning a number of awards for their bespoke Collector’s Editions. Limited Run is the gold standard in bringing digital games to physical form for casual fans and collectors alike. Visit www.limitedrungames.com for the latest offerings, or follow the brand on your social media platform of choice for all LRG-related updates: @limitedrungames.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionGamescom Messe-ReportDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Japan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)GDC (Games Developers Conference)Die Geschichte der GDCBattle Brothers LetsplayDark Souls Remastered LetsplayLanger lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Ghost of TsushimaGuide zu Death StrandingGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Resident Evil 7Guide zu Assassin's Creed OriginsGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsGuide zu Watch Dogs 2 Guide zu Horizon Zero DawnHTC Vive Pro im TestNintendo Classic Mini NES im TestAlles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Serien-Liebe: Faszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimReport: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Viertelstunde: Diablo 2 ResurrectedDie Viertelstunde: Baldur's Gate 3Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild im TestTotal War – Warhammer im TestTotal War – Warhammer 2 im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestAssassin's Creed Origins im TestAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestDark Souls 3 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde - Schatten des Krieges im TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestDeath Stranding im TestAnthem im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestSpider-Man im TestSpider-Man - Miles Morales im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im TestCrusader Kings 3 im TestWasteland 3 im TestGhost of Tsushima im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestFinal Fantasy 7 Remake im TestHalf-Life Alyx im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestMonster Hunter - Rise im TestValheim im TestDoom im TestDoom Eternal im TestHades im TestThe Witcher 3 im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestResiden Evil Village im Test