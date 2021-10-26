PM: TOM CLANCY’S® GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT - OPERATION MOTHERLAND ERSCHEINT AM 2. NOVEMBER (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 26. Oktober 2021 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint: Operation Motherland ab dem 2. November verfügbar sein wird.

Der begleitende Trailer kann inkl. Embedded-Code unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

In Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint: Operation Motherland werden Spieler:innen Karen Bowman und den Outcasts helfen die Insel Auroa zu befreien, die sich im Mittelpunkt eines aufkommenden globalen Konflikts befindet. Eine neue und noch gefährlichere Fraktion von Gegnern wird alles dafür tun die Ghosts aufzuhalten. In Operation Motherland können sowohl neue Waffen entdeckt werden, darunter die M110, die ACR und die SR-1, als auch eine neue Fraktion von Gegnern, neue kosmetische Items und russische Fahrzeugskins in Marias Shop.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint: Operation Motherland beinhaltet:

Weitere Informationen zu Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint gibt es unter: ghost-recon.ubisoft.com

Die neuesten Nachrichten zu Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint sowie weiteren Ubisoft Spielen gibt es hier: news.ubisoft.com

About Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Developed by Ubisoft Paris*, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter putting players in the boots of the Ghosts, an elite US Special Operations unit. Set in a diverse and hostile open world, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint offers an entirely new adventure playable solo or in up to four-player co-op, as well as PvP at launch.

*In collaboration with Ubisoft Bucharest, Montpellier, Bordeaux, Odesa, Kyiv, Belgrade and Milan studios.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.