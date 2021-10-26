PM: Halloween live event The Harvest launches for Hunt: Showdown (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

After last year’s popular pumpkin-smashing fiesta, players can once again obtain legendary items and other rewards by earning event points from today (October 26) until Tuesday, November 9.

Legendary Hunter “The Headsman” is up for grabs for those who earn 1,000 event points, while Legendary Weapons “The Executioner”, “The Marwood” and “Closed Casket” can also be won.

hose who missed out on last year’s Halloween event can also pick up those previous legendary items in the store for Blood Bonds.

Check out The Harvest trailer here: https://youtu.be/QO_p7U6rKKg

What’s more, Hunt: Showdown’s new DLC, Cold Blooded, is being added to the game today, including Legendary Hunter “The Reptilian”, a Legendary Bomb Lance “Tooth to Tail” and a Legendary Romero 77 Talon, “Avarice”.

Senior Producer for Hunt: Showdown, said: “We wanted to give players of the spookiest game around a chance to celebrate the spooky season again, so what better way than with a live event! Last year’s Halloween event was so popular that we knew we had to do one again, so we’re looking forward to seeing you all in the Bayou for The Harvest.”

The full list of rewards for The Harvest is:

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the latest live event and the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com/news

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat —it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players — playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three — against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.