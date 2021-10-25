PM: Devcom and Crytek sign year-long strategic partnership (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Established in 2017, devcom began as a five-day umbrella framework for a series of events alongside gamescom, the world's largest computer and video games event. Today it has expanded into a full-year experience focused on game development, publishing, networking, and community. devcom enjoys a truly global reach, with 1.4 million unique viewers recorded on their official Twitch channel, and this year's devcom developer conference, held in August, hosted 114 sessions with representatives from 1,054 companies in attendance from 57 countries.

The new partnership between devcom and Crytek builds on previous collaborations between the two companies. The agreement will include regular Hunt: Showdownand other Crytek gamesstreams on devcom's Twitch channel and a series of exclusive game development tutorials and CRYENGINE Master Classes. CRYENGINE, Crytek's cutting-edge 3D game development solution, will also sponsor Vertical Slice, devcom's bi-weekly indie games show, alongside additional collaborations.

Stephan Reichart, Managing Director devcom GmbH:

“Crytek has been one of our most loyal and important partners for many years. We are very pleased that we are not only dealing with a team of excellent experts who develop one of the most outstanding games technologies, but also that we are working with wonderful and committed people who support our devcom Core Values 100%. And on a very personal level, I am very happy that we are now able to work more closely with the Hunt: Showdown team - what I think is currently the best first-person shooter in the world, in which I enjoy every week with my friends fail with a lot of fun."

Avni Yerli, Managing Director, Crytek GmbH:

"For 20 years, Crytek has innovated with ground-breaking games that push technical boundaries and our engine, CRYENGINE, which places the powerful tools that we use to make our games in the hands of game makers around the world. Our new partnership with devcom is based around our shared goals of bringing game developers together to network, share knowledge, succeed, and ultimately, make great games that push the medium forward. As an annual conference, devcom has grown and grown, appealing to a global audience of students, game developers, and technology companies, and we were proud to act as a sponsor. Now that devcom has expanded to become a 365-day program to engage game developers all year round, it is the perfect time to step up our partnership to support aspiring and established developers on the global stage."

Find out more about devcom by visiting www.devcom.global.

For more information about Crytek, visit www.crytek.com, and to learn about CRYENGINE, visit www.cryengine.com.

ABOUT CRYTEK

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games.

For more information, visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.