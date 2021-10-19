PM: Großkaiserreich Cathay für Total War™: WARHAMMER® III vorgestellt (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Großkaiserreich Cathay für Total War™: WARHAMMER® III vorgestellt

– Ewige Feinde kämpfen um die Kontrolle der großen Bastion –

Im neusten Gameplay-Video für Total War™: WARHAMMER® III verteidigt die wundersame Kriegsmaschinerie des Großkaiserreichs Cathay die sagenumwobene Große Bastion. Kairos Schicksalsweber, ein Großer Dämon des Chaosgottes Tzeentch, schickt seine unergründliche Horde aus, um die Standhaftigkeit der Sturmdrachin bei der Verteidigung des Reiches ihres Vaters herauszufordern.

Zur Konfrontation der ewigen Feinde geht es hier:

Die Große Bastion:

Die Große Bastion ist ein immerwährendes Symbol des Widerstands, die das Großkaiserreich Cathay seit Jahrtausenden vor dem Zorn der Chaosgötter schützt. Die Bastion ist ein gigantischer, nahezu uneinnehmbarer und mit uralter Magie durchwirkter Wall, der die nördliche Grenze des Himmlischen Drachenkaiserreichs bildet und es von der unwirtlichen Chaoswüste trennt. Diese einzigartige Siedlung, die aus drei Torhäusern besteht, verfügt über eigene Gebäudeketten und Erlasse und kann mithilfe des Wu-Xing-Kompasses weiter verstärkt werden. Der Kompass bündelt die Winde der Magie und gewährt so höhere Kampagnen- und Gefechtsboni.

Bei der Verteidigung dieser großartigen Siedlung können Spielende neue Funktionen nutzen, die ein noch besseres strategisches Zusammenspiel ermöglichen. Dies beinhaltet die Möglichkeit zur Konstruktion von Geschütztürmen und Barrikaden im Inneren der Siedlung. So können Spielende regelrechte Todeskorridore schaffen, für den Fall, dass der Gegner die äußeren Mauern durchbricht.

Tzeentch:

Von allen Chaosgöttern ist es nur Tzeentch gelungen, einen Weg in das Großkaiserreich Cathay zu finden, und der Wandler der Wege hat Teile der cathayanischen Gesellschaft infiltriert, die seinen offener agierenden Brüdern verschlossen blieben. Seine magischen Fähigkeiten sowie seine List sind unübertroffen und er teilt diese Geschenke mit seinen Dienern, um die Welt der Sterblichen mit Chaos zu überziehen.

Wir werden bald weitere Informationen über Tzeentch und seinen Legendären Kommandanten, Kairos Schicksalsweber, enthüllen.

