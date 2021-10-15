PM: Crysis Remastered Trilogy is out now! (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Launch Details

Crysis Remastered Trilogy is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S from the Microsoft Store, Nintendo Switch from the eShop and PC from the Epic Games Store, priced at USD 49.99 / EUR 49.99.

Gamers can buy a physical copy of Crysis Remastered Trilogy at retail for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, including an exclusive art card.

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered Launch Details

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered are also available for individual purchase on the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, and the Nintendo Switch eShop for Nintendo Switch for USD 29.99 / EUR 29.99 each.

A physical retail release for Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered on Nintendo Switch will follow.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy features all the famous action-packed gameplay and thrilling battles in sandbox levels updated with improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments, plus high-definition textures for crystal clear images. The remasters are optimized towards PC and next-generation consoles for substantial performance gains. For instance, the original games played at an average of 720p resolution and up to 30 FPS. The remasters for Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 play between 1080p and 4K at up to 60 FPS, for beautiful, crisp gameplay.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes:

Crysis Remastered:

A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over the Lingshan Islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis 2 Remastered:

Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival.

Crysis 3 Remastered:

New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit's superior technology to deploy brute force or opting for stealth to achieve your goals. Equipped with a deadly Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.

For more information, please visit www.crysis.com.

